Bihar: Jamui becomes hot seat for many claimants in NDA, GA ahead of LS polls

Even as the seat sharing in both the ruling Grand Alliance (GA) and opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to be finalised for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, there are indications of constituent partners in both the alliances vying for common seats creating hitches in a smooth seat arrangement, according to insiders in both major camps. Chirag Paswan. (File)

In the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, Jamui parliamentary seat has become a hot seat with both the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) keen to field their candidates.

Though the Jamui seat is a sitting seat of Chirag, the HAM(S) led by former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has eyes on the seat amid speculations that the junior Paswan may contest from Hajipur.

People familiar with the matter in the HAM(S) said the party leadership has conveyed to the BJP its willingness to field a candidate from the seat in case Chirag wishes to contest from Hajipur parliamentary seat, which is at present represented by his uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Santosh Kumar Suman, national president of the HAM(S) and former minister, told newsmen a few days ago that his party has started strengthening its base in Jamui as part of its bid to strengthen the NDA. Asked if it could lead to a tussle with the LJP(R), Suman said nothing of that sort would happen. “We are increasing our strength in Jamui and many other seats for a big win of the NDA in 2024 polls. Whether we will get Jamui or not, I have no idea so far. Even if we do not get Jamui, we will be supporting NDA candidates,” Suman said.

People familiar with the matter in the HAM(S) said the party has got assurance from the BJP of getting two seats in the seat allotment with other NDA partners and is keen on getting a third seat, mainly Jamui.

However, the LJP(R) top leaders claimed the Jamui seat would not be allotted to any constituent partner even if the party’s chief Chirag decides to contest from Hajipur parliamentary seat.

People in the LJP(R) said there are high chances that Chirag may be contesting from Hajipur seat to uphold the legacy of his father and former LJP patron Ram Vilas Paswan even as there is still uncertainty whether junior Paswan’s estranged uncle and chief of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party would give up his claim on the seat.

The LJP has two factions, one led by Chirag and other by Pashupati Kumar Paras after a split in the party in 2021.

“There is no question of leaving Jamui for any constituent partner in the NDA. The Jamui seat is of the LJP (Ram Vilas) and it will be contested by the party. Even if Chirag does not contest from Jamui , somebody else from the party would contest the seat,” said Asfrah Ansari, national spokesperson of the LJP(R).

He said the party and workers want Chirag to contest form Hajipur as it’s a traditional seat of his father, but a final call will be taken by the junior Paswan. A few months ago, Chirag had told newsmen that he was at crossroads whether to contest from Hajipur or Jamui in 2024 parliamentary polls. The junior Paswan has won the Jamui seat two times.

On the other hand, Pashupati Paras, a union minister in the NDA government, has been consistent in his stand of not giving up his claim on Hajipur seat claiming that it is his sitting seat. People familiar with the matter said efforts were being made by the BJP to bring a compromise between the two LJP factions though the attempt of possible merger of two groups initiated a few months ago had yielded no result.

Insiders in the NDA said talks are also inconclusive on a few other seats being demanded by the LJP(R), including Nawada, Jehahabad and Siwan. The HAM(S) is also eying for Jehanabad seat, as the party claims it has a big base in Magadh region, the people said. Another constituent of the NDA, Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) led by Upendra Kushwaha is also holding talks with the BJP top brass with speculations rife that the party may be allotted two seats, including Karakat.

Tussle over seats in GA

In the grand alliance, the seat sharing talks are going on at a slow pace with hitches on several seats where allies like the RJD, JD(U) and Left parties have put their claims. People familiar with the matter said the RJD is keen on getting several JD(U) sitting seats including Jehanabad, Siwan and a few other north Bihar seats on the plea that the party has a strong vote base in these constituencies. Even the CPI-ML (Liberation), a major Left ally in the six- party grand alliance, is asking for five seats including Ara, Patliputra, Siwan, Karakat, Jehanabad.

“We will not leave our traditional seats where the RJD has performed well in past elections including Jehanabad, Siwan and a few other north Bihar seats. Talks are informally going on and we will have a smooth seat sharing arrangement,” said a senior RJD leader, wishing anonymity.

Incidentally, GA insiders said the Congress too is staking claim on at least 8-10 seats and are keen on getting seats where RJD and JD(U) have their own claims. “ There are certain hitches, but we expect things would move for settlement in coming weeks when seat sharing talks gain more momentum,” said a senior GA leader. He said seat sharing arrangement would be finalised by mid-January.

The parliament elections in the country are expected to take place in April- May next year. Bihar has a total of 40 parliamentary seats, of which the JD(U), BJP and LJP had won 16,17, and 6 seats, respectively while the Congress won 1 seat in 2019 parliamentary elections.