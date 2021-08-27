Bihar launches web portal dedicated to unsung freedom fighters of state

Bihar’s culture department has launched a web portal dedicated to the war heroes, freedom fighters and martyrs of the state. The portal, amritmahotsav.bih.nic.in will carry the details about the series of activities and programmes which have been planned by the department to pay tributes to the bravehearts on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which began on August 15, the Independence Day, this year.

Besides pictures and details of the programmes on freedom fighters and unsung war heroes of Bihar, the portal will also have short films and documentaries based on the places associated with the freedom struggle and freedom fighters.

Many places and buildings located in different districts of the state, including state capital Patna, Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Ara, Chapra, Gaya, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Supaul, Sitamarhi and Bhagalpur, were the seats of freedom struggle activities but there has been little information about them among people. Besides, many freedom fighters and martyrs of the state also remain unknown.

“To give them their due, the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed in the entire country including in the state. We have planned to let people know through our programmes about our war heroes who fought for the country’s freedom and many among them even sacrificed their lives. All this information will be uploaded on the web portal,” Dr Alok Ranjan, culture minister, said.

Besides, there has also been the need to create awareness about the places related to the freedom movement, he added.

“Videos and audios about these places too will be made available on the portal,” he said.

Dr Ranjan said nationwide celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence have been going on these days and events are being held in every state to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It’s a year-long celebration that will conclude on August 15, 2022.

“In our state, the culture department is the nodal agency of celebrations and has planned a variety of programmes in different districts and blocks. Committees and sub-committees have also been formed to organise the programmes,” he said.

Besides, some other departments, including education, department of forests, environment and climate change, tourism department, information and public relation department and Panchayati Raj, will also be participating in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and will share these details and pictures on the web portal, the minister added.

Deepak Anand, additional secretary of the culture department, said, these activities would focus on the freedom fighters, martyrs and the places related to them. “The purpose is to highlight their contributions to the country’s Independence,” he said.

The culture department has planned a series of programmes for the Mahotsav which will continue till August 2022. “For many of these programmes, the participants will be asked to send their entries on this web portal,” he said.

Others present at the web portal launch event included Bandana Preyashi, secretary, culture, art and youth affairs department; M Tariq Iqbal, joint secretary; and Dr Karuna Kumari, director, culture department.