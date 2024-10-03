Menu Explore
Bihar: RJD Bihar leader shot at by bike-borne assailants in Munger

ByAvinash Kumar
Oct 03, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Three unknown people came on a motorbike and struck a conversation with Pankaj at first and later, one of them took out a pistol and fired at him thrice

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and state general secretary Pankaj Yadav was shot at by bike-borne assaillants in Bihar’s Munger on Thursday morning when he was out for a morning walk, police said.

The incident took place near Safiasara Airport field in Munger around 5:45pm when Pankaj was out for a morning walk. (Representative file photo)
The incident took place near Safiasara Airport field in Munger around 5:45pm when Pankaj was out for a morning walk with a few other villagers.

The incident took place near Safiasara Airport field in Munger around 5:45pm when Pankaj was out for a morning walk with a few other villagers.

“I received the call at around 6 am that State General Secretary of RJD Pankaj Yadav had been shot at while he was on his morning walk. I was informed that he was shot in the chest and being taken to hospital. Doctors have said that he is out of danger now”, Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajesh Kumar said.

According to eyewitnesses, three unknown people came on a motorbike and struck a conversation with Pankaj at first. Later, one of them took out a pistol and fired at him thrice.

Pankaj was then immediately taken to a local hospital where he was referred to a private hospital.

Pankaj’s father told police that two of the assailants were identified. One of them had visited his house on Wednesday.

Jamalpur Sadar DSP Rajesh Kumar, who arrived at the spot after the incident, told HT that the victim’s father revealed the name of two suspects.

“Mithu Yadav is the relative of a notorious criminal Sawan Yadav while police carried out raids at the hideouts of the criminals involved in the incident”, he said.

