Bihar set to table ₹2.15 lakh cr annual budget on Monday
- Officials of the finance department, however, told HT that the committed expenditure would be increased nominally as compared to the last fiscal.
Deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad is all set to table the annual budget of around ₹2.15 lakh crore for fiscal 2021-22 in the state legislature on Monday for seeking its approval during the ongoing Budget session.
Prasad, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the impact of Covid-19-induced lockdown and subsequent fall in revenue collection had compelled the state government to restrain the budget outlay.
“The state government was wishing to enhance the total outlay, but the overall situation did not support us,” said the deputy CM, while refusing to hint at the exact volume of the budget estimate.
Officials of the finance department, however, told HT that the committed expenditure would be increased nominally as compared to the last fiscal in keeping with the rise in establishment cost. “However, plan head expenditure has been kept more or less unchanged owing to the deficit in tax collection,” said an officer.
Also read: 'Second wave knocking on our door' - Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state
The committed expenditure (which was earlier called non-plan head) is likely to be around ₹1.10 lakh crore, while scheme expenditure (previously categorised as plan head) will be ₹1.05 lakh crore. Last year, the state government had tabled the annual budget estimate of ₹2,11,761 crore, which included ₹1.059 lakh crore as committed expenditure and ₹1.057 lakh crore as scheme head expenditure.
With the internal revenue collections and central devolutions dipping in this fiscal year owing to economic contraction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fiscal deficit for 2020-2021 is set to go up and hover around the 4 per cent mark of the state gross domestic product (SGDP), said officials.
Talking to media persons on Saturday, principal secretary, finance, S Siddharth had said that the fiscal deficit has been capped at around 4 per cent, which was well within the permissible borrowing limit of 5 per cent of the SDGP despite the adverse impact on the state finances due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The state government has already borrowed ₹26,000 crore till January this fiscal as against the target of ₹28,000 crore, owing to the dip in internal revenue and devolutions. There are projections that the internal revenue target of ₹39,900 crore would fall short by ₹9,000 to ₹10,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering 9-year-old girl in Bihar
- On August 25, a 9-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered in a village in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia police station limits, around 130 kilometres from the state capital Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepali girl gang rape and murder case: 9 accused surrender, cop absconding
- The minor girl, staying in a rented house in East Champaran district was reported to have been gang raped by four men on January 21 and later murdered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna’s more than 80% buildings are not earthquake resilient, warn experts
- People tend to flout norms required for earthquake resilient constructions despite experiencing tremors, said an expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One nation, one rate: Nitish Kumar pushes for uniform power rates for all states
- Bihar has been raising the demand for uniform power rates for a few years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar governor addresses House, lists govt’s successes, plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a
- At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget session to start today, Speaker appeals for cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna municipality sets aside big chunk for infrastructure development in budget
- The civic body has proposed expenditure of ₹204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating ₹102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while ₹14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Board exams commence, 82 expelled on Day 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second dose of vaccine being administered to beneficiaries in Bihar: CM Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two die after consuming hooch in Bihar’s Gopalganj
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox