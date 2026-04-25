Bihar: Two students found dead in separate incidents, suicide suspected

Two students were found dead in separate incidents reported from Bihar’s Kishanganj and Jamui districts, police said on Saturday. The cause of the incident can only be revealed after the postmortem report is received. (Representative file photo)

A 24-year-old woman and second year MBBS student was found dead at her private college in Kishanganj late on Friday.

Following an alert received from the hostel management, local police rushed to the hostel and shifted the deceased’s body for postmortem to the government hospital. Police registered a case and are trying to ascertain the reason of death.

“The victim was a resident of Bhojpur and was found hanging in her hostel room,” said the SDPO Mangalesh Kumar.

“An FSL team arrived at the spot, videographed the scene, collected pictures and samples,” he added.

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Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar and DM Vishal Raj took stock of the situation and instructed officials to investigate from all possible aspects. Police are questioning the student’s classmates, hostel colleagues and the college administration to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“The cause of the incident can only be revealed after the postmortem report is received. Police are currently investigating the matter from all angles,” said the SP.

In a similar incident, a class 10 student of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Barhat in Jamui, was also found dead inside the school premises.

JNV teacher Ajay Kumar said, the victim was studying in the school since class VI and was a very meritorious student. He had gone to Assam for treatment of migraine in 2025 and returned in 2026. He came back to school last Sunday.

Principal Sujit Kumar said, “I have taken charge on April 1 this year. As per preliminary information, the student was living alone.”

Police said the child was the son of a government school teacher and resident of Phulparia village.

The incident led to protests in the locality where family members blocked the Kuchcheri Road raising slogans against the administration.

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