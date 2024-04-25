Bihar: Unidentified assailants gun down JD(U) youth activist, friend critical

A Janata Dal (United) youth activist was shot dead, and his friend sustained grievous injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at them in rural Patna late on Wednesday, triggering protests in the area. For representational purposes only. (ANI File Photo)

Police said the incident took place around 12.15am when activist Sourabh Kumar along with his friend Munmun were returning home in Shivnagar locality after attending a wedding function in Badhaiya Kaul under Punpun police station area.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Unidentified criminals intercepted the duo when they were getting into their car and fired bullets before fleeing, the police said. Locals rushed them to a private hospital in Kankarbagh, but Sourabh was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Sourabh sustained two bullet injuries in his head, while Munmun sustained three bullet injuries.

On Thursday morning, as the news about the murder spread in the area, several supporters of his and some public representatives gathered outside the Masaurhi Sadar hospital where the body was later brought for post-mortem. His supporters blocked the Punpun-Patna main road, demanding action against the culprits.

“It (the motive) is difficult to say anything as of now as the police are investigating the matter,” city SP (East) Bharat Soni said, though he didn’t rule out the involvement of contract killers.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Pataliputra Lok Sabha candidate Misa Bharti, and other political leaders, reached the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.