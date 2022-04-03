Bihar: VIB raids on block supply officer unearth DA worth crores
PATNA: The vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) on Saturday conducted raids on block supply officer (BSO) of Mushari block, Muzaffarpur, Santosh Kumar, bringing to the fore massive wealth and property allegedly amassed by him that included flats in New Delhi, Gurugram and Greater Noida, officials familiar with the matter said.
Acting on allegations against him of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of ₹2.42 crore, VIB conducted raids at two places belonging to the BSO at his native village Adalwari (Buddha Colony) in Hajipur of Vaishali district and official residence at Muzaffarpur.
During the searches, the BSO was found in possession of over ₹13.7 lakh cash, diamond jewellery worth ₹13 lakh, 1kg each gold and silver ornaments, four-storey building worth about a crore and incriminating documents related to land, plots, flats and other investments.
Verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property was underway at his ancestral house. The raid was carried out with the strength of search warrants, issued by the special judge, Vigilance, Patna against the BSO, who also holds the additional charge of assistant district supply officer (Muzaffarpur, East) Santosh Kumar.
VIB said its sleuths have found Kisan Vikash Patra worth ₹9.80 lakh, a PPF account in Muzaffarpur which deposited ₹37 in the name of Santosh’s wife Mamta Kumari. The BSO also invested ₹25 lakh in different insurance policies.
The seized documents revealed that the BSO purchased a DDA flat in New Delhi worth ₹17.43 lakh, a flat in Express Tower, Gurugram worth ₹26 lakh in the name of his wife and another flat in Supertake at Greater Noida worth ₹21 lakh. The BSO also purchased two shops in Grand Mall of Mithanpura (Muzaffarpur) worth ₹1.08 crore besides 9 plots in Hajipur and Patna worth ₹90 lakh.
VIB also found ₹1.21 crore deposited in separate bank accounts besides ₹10 lakh investment in other financial units.
VIB officials said the bureau is yet to reach the exact valuation for the properties, “but yes, the price of land in those areas is very high and what BSO owns may cost several crores of rupees”.
VIB official said a DA case has been lodged and preliminary probe suggests that BSO bought property with ill-gotten money. Till the last report came in, the searches were underway by the officials of the VIB. “It is a time-consuming process due to raids concluded on the wee hours,” said a senior official of VIB adding that sleuths were assessing the property.
-
₹1 crore refunded to patients overcharged for Covid treatment at private hospitals
PUNE The civic administration has helped refund ₹1 crore to at least 140 patients who had complained of excessive charges by private hospitals in the city for Covid-19 and mucormycosis treatment. Patients who lodged complaints were refunded the amount after the civic body issued notices to the hospitals. The administration also audited bills issued to patients who underwent Covid treatment. Despite the state government's price cap, private hospitals overcharged the patients.
-
Teens decomposed body found from ventilation duct of Khadakwasla building
PUNE The Haveli police found a teenager's decomposed body from the ventilation duct of Chintamani Heights building in Khadakwasla. The deceased has been identified as Heena Shabbir Pathan (15), a Class 10 student, said police. A family who resides on the first floor of the building complained of a foul smell coming from the lobby. They immediately alerted the police on Friday night. The body was brought out early on Saturday morning, according to police.
-
Truckers feel the heat as diesel price crosses ₹100-mark in Pune
PUNE The diesel prices in Pune crossed ₹100 per litre-mark on Sunday, for the second time since October 16, after petroleum companies once again hiked rates. As demand for trucks is in a recovery mode with the economy picking up after the Covid-19 pandemic, the continuous diesel price hike for the 11th day in a row on Sunday has put truckers on a backfoot. The hike has severely affected the fraternity.
-
IPL betting racket busted in Pune, three arrested
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, arrested three persons during a raid on an illegal IPL cricket betting racket at Kalewadi. The accused were betting on the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune. The accused arrested have been identified as Bhupendra Charanjeet Singh Gill alias Sunny (38), Ricki Rajesh Khemchandani (38) and Subhash Ramkisan Agarwal (57), while the fourthperson booked has been identified as Sunni Sukheja.
-
Over 70 people fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour in Haridwar
On the first day of the Navratri festival, over 70 people fell ill after consuming food items made from buckwheat flour (katu la aata) after breaking their day-long fast in Haridwar, officials said. Several such cases of food poisoning were reported on Friday night and Saturday morning at villages of Kangdi , Gajiwali, Shyampur, Brahampuri and saint-dominated cluster of Bhoopatwala. Public representatives also visited the affected people at the hospitals.
