Bihar’s ambitious Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga bridge set to miss another deadline

The four-lane greenfield bridge over the Ganga connecting Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district to Tajpur in Samastipur -- set to be a dream projet of chief minister Nitish Kumar -- is set to miss its deadline once again, with officials now pushing for completion of key sections by May 2026 amid ongoing challenges. Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur Ganga bridge (HT Photo)

Road construction department (RCD) secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction bridge on Sunday, assessing the pace of work and issuing stern instructions to expedite progress. Starting from Karjan near Bakhtiyarpur — part of the Mokama four-lane bypass — Pal visited the riverbank to review the bridge’s advancement firsthand and asked the construction company to finish the entire project by April 2027.

CM Kumar had laid the foundation stone of the bridge with much fanfare in June 2011, with initial estimates of ₹1,604 crore with the deadline of May 2016. The main span measures approximately 5.5 km, while the full project, including approach roads, spans around 51 km. As the project got delayed, the estimate has risen to over ₹2,875 crore. The project aims to bolster connectivity between north and south Bihar, alleviate traffic on the Gandhi Setu and Rajendra Setu, and cut travel distances by up to 60 km. Over the years, the timeline has shifted multiple times — from early targets in the mid-2010s to revivals after contractor setbacks, storm damage, and a notable approach road span collapse in 2024 that raised quality concerns.

During the visit, officials briefed the secretary using site plans, revealing that around 65% of the overall project has been completed so far, against the last deadline of February 2026. Particular emphasis was placed on resolving bottlenecks quickly, with Pal directing the executing agency to accelerate construction without further delays.

A significant portion of the approach road on the Samastipur side — a 16-km stretch from Tajpur to Chaklalshahi — has already been fully built. On the Patna side, work continues on approach paths, railway overbridges (ROBs), and ancillary structures. Pal specifically ordered prompt resolution of issues plaguing two ROBs in coordination with railway authorities.

“This bridge will play a pivotal role in smoothing connectivity between north and south Bihar, easing daily commutes for the public,” officials quoted Pal as saying during the inspection. He stressed that once operational, it would serve as an alternative route for vehicles heading to districts like Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Begusarai, while substantially reducing the load on existing crossings such as the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and Rajendra Setu in Patna.

The pace of the construction of the bridge has picked up momentum recently when the chief minister earlier this year reviewed its progress and has emphasised on the urgency to finish it at the earliest. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit is also keen on strict adherence to deadlines for major projects, particularly those of the RCD.

Local people and travellers have long been waiting for the bridge project, which promises to cut travel distances significantly and boost economic ties across the river Ganga. With intensified oversight and directives to clear hurdles swiftly, authorities hope that the long-delayed infrastructure will finally bridge the gap between Magadh and Mithila regions effectively.