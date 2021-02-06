Bihar’s organic corridor produce reaps rich harvest in Patna’s roadside markets
- Such organic food selling points can also seen at Rajvanshi Nagar and Patliputra Colony vegetable markets in the city and many more neighbourhood markets are likely to be added to the list in the coming days.
It was difficult to imagine that organically grown vegetables would one day become available in a roadside market in one’s neighbourhood in Patna.
Till recently, the health conscious and fitness freaks in the city had to buy organic food from select malls and air conditioned stores. Now, they just need to visit the street market near the government secretariat on Mondays and Fridays for a variety of organic vegetables, being sold on carts and even inside vans.
Such organic food selling points can also seen at Rajvanshi Nagar and Patliputra Colony vegetable markets in the city and many more neighbourhood markets are likely to be added to the list in the coming days as the agriculture department is motivating farmers in organic farming with selling their produce in city's street markets, offering them a bigger platform.
Bihar government has created an 'Organic Corridor' covering 13 districts from Buxar to Bhagalpur in the third phase of agricultural road map 2017- 22.
The first of its kind project in the country, aims for sustainable development in the agriculture sector in the state and seeks to help farmers tap the demand for organic produce in the country and improve the environment in areas along the Ganga river. It has a budget of ₹1.55 lakh crore.
Over 22,000 farmers are engaged in organic farming over nearly 20,000 acre land in the state.
"We have been providing farmers ₹11,500 per acre to create organic fertilisers for farming. Initially, the response was lukewarm but the financial support provided by the agriculture department, has improved things. People are coming forward to join organic farming," Venkatesh Narayan Singh, the agriculture department official, who is handling the Organic Corridor project, said.
There has been a global demand for organic, environment-friendly food products. But many farmers here have not been aware of its potential despite the availability of all kinds of natural resources in the region. The department motivated them to compete with the big farmers, he added. "The beginning has been made. Though at the initial stage, if pursued seriously, it may give big benefits," he said.
The official said that yet another reason for the stress on the Organic Corridor was to stop water pollution in Ganga. "There were reports of fertilisers, used by the farmers along the river, causing water pollution," he said.
This is why the Organic Corridor was initially planned along the shores of the Ganga River and in 2018-19, some other districts were also included in the project, he added.
Considering the good response the agriculture department is now considering expanding the project to all the 38 districts of the state, he said.
"So far the market is concerned, the department is preparing for its branding," Singh said.
Ravi Ranjan, one of the organic farmers from Fatuha, who sells his produce near the secretariat in the city, said the response has been very encouraging.
Also Read: Impersonators held for taking Bihar police recruitment test
"It seems the buyers wait for us. The moment we reach the selling point, buyers turn up in large numbers," he said. Things are really going good and farmers are planning to create such points in other areas also, he added.
Rajiv Ranjan, another farmer from Patna district, said the city has a better market potential and it just needs to be tapped. "There are many big shopping points, malls and general stores in the city where sale counters for organic products can be created," he said. The agriculture department can help farmers in this direction and can arrange for collection and transportation of products from farms to selling points, he added.
Farmers specialising in gram and lentil farming, said organic food sale points can also be created at big hospitals in the city. "Most of the doctors and other health workers prefer it. Even visitors may avail this facility," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 labourers killed, 5 ill, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar
- Bihar police was trying to trace the culprits who supplied the deadly liquor to the labourers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar defends barring people with criminal antecedents from getting jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Raj Bhawan vests SHEC with power to vet varsity statutes, ordinances
- According to a senior official, around 73 ordinances, regulations and draft statutes, many related to distance education courses being run by different universities, are pending and would be referred to the SHEC for examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8
- Bihar decides to reopen schools for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Maoists arrested from Muzaffarpur in Bihar
- Confirming the arrest of the wanted Maoists, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant said both were absconding for many years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna University to start classes for first year students from February 8
- Since the academic session is running late due to Covid-19 outbreak, the initial classes will be taken online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Fiscal deficit to be near 4% due to Covid-19 induced borrowings
- The state government has already borrowed ₹26,000 crore till January this fiscal as against the target of ₹28,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Duplication of beneficiary names on CoWIN app slowing vaccination drive in Bihar
- The issue of duplication of beneficiary names on the portal was first flagged by state authorities last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar plans financial inclusion of rural women by scaling up Jeevika
- Rural women in Jeevika SHGs have been given the job of supplying school uniforms to students from class 1-12 in state-run schools apart from other initiatives for their financial inclusion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar panchayat polls likely in 9-10 phases, starting mid-March; no 2 child norm
- The state government has no plans to implement the two child norm for candidates in the upcoming panchayat polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plan to promote Bihar as medical tourism destination
- The state has highly qualified doctors and the treatment cost is quite low in comparison to foreign countries or the metros.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Patna ISBT’s capacity to be doubled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One held for murder of IndiGo manager in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish fulfils poll promise, hikes cash incentive for girl students in Bihar
- The cash incentives will benefit about 3.50 lakh girls taking intermediate examinations and around 80,000 girls enrolled in different colleges in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest against Bihar order suggesting protestors could be blacklisted
- All the contractors, especially those engaged in the bidding for construction of bus stands, vegetable markets, would have to obtain a character certificate from the state police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox