Organic vegetables being sold at a neighbourhood street market in Patna.(HT Photo)
Organic vegetables being sold at a neighbourhood street market in Patna.(HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar’s organic corridor produce reaps rich harvest in Patna’s roadside markets

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:26 PM IST

It was difficult to imagine that organically grown vegetables would one day become available in a roadside market in one’s neighbourhood in Patna.

Till recently, the health conscious and fitness freaks in the city had to buy organic food from select malls and air conditioned stores. Now, they just need to visit the street market near the government secretariat on Mondays and Fridays for a variety of organic vegetables, being sold on carts and even inside vans.

Such organic food selling points can also seen at Rajvanshi Nagar and Patliputra Colony vegetable markets in the city and many more neighbourhood markets are likely to be added to the list in the coming days as the agriculture department is motivating farmers in organic farming with selling their produce in city's street markets, offering them a bigger platform.

Bihar government has created an 'Organic Corridor' covering 13 districts from Buxar to Bhagalpur in the third phase of agricultural road map 2017- 22.

The first of its kind project in the country, aims for sustainable development in the agriculture sector in the state and seeks to help farmers tap the demand for organic produce in the country and improve the environment in areas along the Ganga river. It has a budget of 1.55 lakh crore.

Over 22,000 farmers are engaged in organic farming over nearly 20,000 acre land in the state.

"We have been providing farmers 11,500 per acre to create organic fertilisers for farming. Initially, the response was lukewarm but the financial support provided by the agriculture department, has improved things. People are coming forward to join organic farming," Venkatesh Narayan Singh, the agriculture department official, who is handling the Organic Corridor project, said.

There has been a global demand for organic, environment-friendly food products. But many farmers here have not been aware of its potential despite the availability of all kinds of natural resources in the region. The department motivated them to compete with the big farmers, he added. "The beginning has been made. Though at the initial stage, if pursued seriously, it may give big benefits," he said.

The official said that yet another reason for the stress on the Organic Corridor was to stop water pollution in Ganga. "There were reports of fertilisers, used by the farmers along the river, causing water pollution," he said.

This is why the Organic Corridor was initially planned along the shores of the Ganga River and in 2018-19, some other districts were also included in the project, he added.

Considering the good response the agriculture department is now considering expanding the project to all the 38 districts of the state, he said.

"So far the market is concerned, the department is preparing for its branding," Singh said.

Ravi Ranjan, one of the organic farmers from Fatuha, who sells his produce near the secretariat in the city, said the response has been very encouraging.

"It seems the buyers wait for us. The moment we reach the selling point, buyers turn up in large numbers," he said. Things are really going good and farmers are planning to create such points in other areas also, he added.

Rajiv Ranjan, another farmer from Patna district, said the city has a better market potential and it just needs to be tapped. "There are many big shopping points, malls and general stores in the city where sale counters for organic products can be created," he said. The agriculture department can help farmers in this direction and can arrange for collection and transportation of products from farms to selling points, he added.

Farmers specialising in gram and lentil farming, said organic food sale points can also be created at big hospitals in the city. "Most of the doctors and other health workers prefer it. Even visitors may avail this facility," he said.

