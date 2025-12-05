BJP member shot by unidentified bike-borne men in Muzaffarpur, case filed: Police

Two unidentified bike-borne men shot and injured a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said on Friday. The injured person was identified as Vinod Das, personal secretary of BJP MLA Kedar Gupta. (Representative file photo)

The injured person was identified as Vinod Das, personal secretary of BJP MLA Kedar Gupta.

The incident took place at Kudhani around 10:45pm on Thursday, when the unidentified men overtook Das and shot him.

Police said Das was returning home after attending a wedding function when he was attacked.

He suffered a bullet injury to his thigh and is currently undergoing treatment.

Reacting to the development, MLA Gupta said Das is his associate and a party leader.

“We attended Dinesh Sah’s wedding together on Thursday. After the feast, I went home,” said Gupta.

According to Das’s wife, Neetu Kumari, “I know that he went to attend a wedding function. I received the information of gunshot injuries at around 6am today. I have no information. We never discussed anything. I don’t know why he was shot. He has contested elections before. There was no prior dispute with anyone.”

According to villagers, Das had gone to attend a wedding function in Kazienda.

Das earlier contested Mukhiya election from Amark Panchayat in 2021 and has also served as the Mandal President in the BJP.

“A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants in this regard and a manhunt has been launched for the absconding accused,” said Muzaffarpur rural SP Rajesh Prabhakar.