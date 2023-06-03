Home / Cities / Patna News / Arrest warrant out against BJP legislator in abduction case

Arrest warrant out against BJP legislator in abduction case

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Jun 03, 2023 10:11 PM IST

The order of the special MP-MLA court of Muzaffarpur came on Friday after the investigation officer (IO) of the case filed a petition and sought arrest warrant against the six accused who had allegedly abducted and threatened one Tulsi Rai of RJD last month.

A special court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur has issued an arrest warrant against BJP legislator from Sahebganj assembly constituency, Raju Kumar Singh, and five of his associates in connection with the alleged abduction of a local RJD leader.

BJP MLA Raju Singh (left). (HT FILE)
The IO, Purshottam Yadav, who is also the station house officer of Paroo police station where the case was lodged, had earlier sought a warrant to attach properties of the accused, but the plea was turned down.

The BJP legislator has been on the run ever the case against him was lodged on May 25. He has filed an anticipatory bail petition before the court of district and sessions judge in Muzaffarpur, which is to be heard on June 14.

The MLA has also filed an anticipatory bail petition in another case wherein he has been accused of thrashing and using derogatory words against Paroo circle officer Anil Bhusan, who had lodged an FIR against the legislator and his associates on April 20.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar told HT that two vehicles seized earlier from premises linked to the MLA are registered in Haryana on the name of other persons.

“We are also trying to get details of the owner of a rifle seized during the raid,” he said, adding that separate teams were carrying out raids against the accused in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

