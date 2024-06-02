BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav's convoy attacked, one party worker injured, say Police

The convoy of BJP candidate from the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, Ram Kripal Yadav, was attacked in Patna and a party worker was injured by unidentified assailants after voting concluded on Saturday, police said. BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Patna, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (PTI)

He was fielded against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"We received information that on the Patna-Jehanabad road, the convoy of (BJP MP) Ram Kripal Yadav was attacked and a party worker was injured in the incident. A written complaint was filed and we are investigating the matter...," Patna East Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni said on Saturday.

Yadav won the last two elections by a small margin. This time, Misa Bharti was backed by a coalition including the RJD, Congress, RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI-ML, etc.

In 2014, after the split between the BJP and JD(U), Ram Kripal Yadav joined the BJP. Riding on the Modi wave, he emerged victorious over Misa Bharti in the elections.

In 2019, Misa Bharti again contested against Ram Kripal Yadav in Pataliputra. Despite being nominated by the RJD, she faced defeat, with Ram Kripal Yadav securing a victory margin of over 39,000 votes.

The seventh and final phase of polling in the largest festival of democracy concluded on Saturday as voting started in the last 57 parliamentary constituencies at 7 am across seven states and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The seventh phase marks a grand finish to the world's largest polling marathon that began on the 19th of last month and has already covered six phases and 486 Lok Sabha seats.