Bodies of brothers found a month after they went missing in Jharkhand’s Giridih

The remains of two brothers missing from Jharkhand’s Giridih for a month were found in a forest in Bihar’s Jamui on Wednesday, police said and added their family identified them on the basis of clothes, shoes, and a bike.

Chandan Barnwal, 26, and Anshu Barnwal, 22, went missing on June 22. Some people collecting firewood in Manwa Forest spotted their bike, shoes, masks, and clothes in the bushes there.

Police have sent the remains for autopsy, which was likely to be conducted on Thursday. “Our team reached the spot and found the bodies in a highly decomposed condition, and it seemed like the two had died days ago. We have sent the bodies for autopsies to ascertain the exact cause of their death,” said Jamui police superintendent Pramod Kumar Mandal. He added the family of the two has told them a gang involved in the circulation of fake currency duped them of over ₹40 lakh.