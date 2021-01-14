IND USA
Bihar police found over 500 cartons of branded liquor being smuggled in a truck to Muzaffarpur. (PTI)
Bihar police found over 500 cartons of branded liquor being smuggled in a truck to Muzaffarpur.
Branded liquor worth 90 lakh, smuggled to Bihar as mustard oil, seized

  • The police searched the truck and were shocked to see that over 500 cartons of branded liquor were being smuggled under the name of mustard oil brands.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:40 PM IST

A truck loaded with branded liquor bottles estimated to be worth 90 lakh was seized in Patna district and two persons were arrested in this connection. Police said the liquor was headed to Muzaffarpur town. Sale and purchase of liquor is prohibited in Bihar.

The station house officer (SHO) of Vikram police station, Rituraj said that a police team launched a vehicle checking drive at Khoretha glombar under Vikram police station acting on a tip off. “During the drive, the police signalled a truck to stop for checking. The police searched the truck and were shocked to see that over 500 cartons of branded liquor were being smuggled under the name of mustard oil brands,” he added.

The SHO said that the police arrested two persons identified as Dilbagh Singh, the truck owner and cleaner Sukhraj Singh of Punjab. “During interrogation, the arrested persons told the police that they printed mustard oil labels and put them on the liquor bottles in New Delhi to mislead the cops. The smuggled liquor was to be delivered to Muzaffarpur,” Rituraj added.

Police said the suspects were arrested and brought to the police station for further inquiry. “The police are also trying to find out the identity of those behind the smuggling and its supply. The two suspects will be sent to the jail after they are produced before the excise court at Patna civil court," he added.

Sale and purchase of liquor is prohibited in Bihar.

