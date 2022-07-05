Home / Cities / Patna News / Cabinet nod to new medical college & hospital in Supaul
patna news

Cabinet nod to new medical college & hospital in Supaul

The institution, which will be named after socialist leader RM Lohia, will be the 12th medical college and hospital to be run by the government.
The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 10:34 PM IST
Copy Link
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to build a government medical college and hospital in Bihar’s Supaul district and sanctioned 603.68 crores for building its infrastructure, officials said.

This was among 24 proposals discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The institution, which will be named after socialist leader RM Lohia, will be the 12th medical college and hospital to be run by the government.

Briefing the media after the meeting, additional chief secretary, cabinet, S Sidharth said that the cabinet also gave its nod for the construction of an integrated drainage system in Patna and adjoining towns like Phulwari Sharif, Danapur, and Khagaul at the cost of 957 crores. The proposal was mooted by the urban development and housing department (UDHD) years ago.

In another important decision, the government approved the proposal of UDHD to build a sewerage treatment plant (STP) along with other associated infrastructure in Dehri on-Sone at the cost of 67.28 crores under the Namami Gange scheme.

The state cabinet also gave the administrative sanction to build a museum in the Bihar legislative assembly at the cost of 48.76 crores. The museum will be built to conserve the articles of legislative practices and milestones, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • 15,829 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 9879 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 5950 rapid antigen tests.

    Delhi sees minor rise in tally with 615 Covid cases, positivity rate at 3.89%

    Delhi, on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in its Covid-19 tally with 615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 3.89 per cent. The national capital had reported 420 cases a day ago. With this, Delhi's overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,38,048. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 2,507, from 2,938, a day ago.

  • NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu welcomed on her arrival at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

    NDA in Bihar extends full support to Murmu

    National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met NDAs and MLAs, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, upon her arrival in Patna to seek their support for the presidential polls set to be held on July 18. Addressing the NDA leaders, Murmu said that her “roots” are in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Murmu was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Patna airport.

  • The bodies were found in pieces stacked in gunny bags from the house of the main accused , police said. (Picture for representation)

    2 bodies found in pieces in Patna, two held

    Two people were arrested after two bodies were found in pieces in Patna's Pupun area on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the bodies have been identified as Vimal Kumar (32) and Chunu Kumar (28) and both are property dealers. “The bodies were found in pieces stacked in gunny bags from the house of the main accused ,” police said.

  • Lalu Prasad in ICU. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

    RJD foundation day celebrated in low-key manner following Lalu’s hospitalisation

    The Rashtriya Janata Dal observed its 26th foundation day on Tuesday in a low-key manner following hospitalisation of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at a private hospital after fracturing Lalu Prasad's shoulder on Saturday. “My hero, My backbone Papa, Get well soon,” Prasad's second daughter Rohini Archaya said . Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and enquired about the health of RJD chief.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

    PM to participate in Bihar Vidhan Sabha function on July 12

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on July 12 to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker said on Tuesday. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the PM would reach Patna on July 12 evening and unveil the 'Shatabdi Stambh' (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out