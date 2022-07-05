Cabinet nod to new medical college & hospital in Supaul
PATNA: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to build a government medical college and hospital in Bihar’s Supaul district and sanctioned ₹603.68 crores for building its infrastructure, officials said.
This was among 24 proposals discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The institution, which will be named after socialist leader RM Lohia, will be the 12th medical college and hospital to be run by the government.
Briefing the media after the meeting, additional chief secretary, cabinet, S Sidharth said that the cabinet also gave its nod for the construction of an integrated drainage system in Patna and adjoining towns like Phulwari Sharif, Danapur, and Khagaul at the cost of ₹957 crores. The proposal was mooted by the urban development and housing department (UDHD) years ago.
In another important decision, the government approved the proposal of UDHD to build a sewerage treatment plant (STP) along with other associated infrastructure in Dehri on-Sone at the cost of ₹67.28 crores under the Namami Gange scheme.
The state cabinet also gave the administrative sanction to build a museum in the Bihar legislative assembly at the cost of ₹48.76 crores. The museum will be built to conserve the articles of legislative practices and milestones, officials said.
Delhi sees minor rise in tally with 615 Covid cases, positivity rate at 3.89%
Delhi, on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in its Covid-19 tally with 615 cases being reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 3.89 per cent. The national capital had reported 420 cases a day ago. With this, Delhi's overall Covid-19 infection tally – since the start of the pandemic – rose to 19,38,048. The tally of active cases in the city rose to 2,507, from 2,938, a day ago.
NDA in Bihar extends full support to Murmu
National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met NDAs and MLAs, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, upon her arrival in Patna to seek their support for the presidential polls set to be held on July 18. Addressing the NDA leaders, Murmu said that her “roots” are in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Murmu was accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival at the Patna airport.
2 bodies found in pieces in Patna, two held
Two people were arrested after two bodies were found in pieces in Patna's Pupun area on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the bodies have been identified as Vimal Kumar (32) and Chunu Kumar (28) and both are property dealers. “The bodies were found in pieces stacked in gunny bags from the house of the main accused ,” police said.
RJD foundation day celebrated in low-key manner following Lalu’s hospitalisation
The Rashtriya Janata Dal observed its 26th foundation day on Tuesday in a low-key manner following hospitalisation of ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is admitted at a private hospital after fracturing Lalu Prasad's shoulder on Saturday. “My hero, My backbone Papa, Get well soon,” Prasad's second daughter Rohini Archaya said . Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and enquired about the health of RJD chief.
PM to participate in Bihar Vidhan Sabha function on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Patna on July 12 to participate in the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations, the Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker said on Tuesday. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the PM would reach Patna on July 12 evening and unveil the 'Shatabdi Stambh' (centenary column), built-in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
