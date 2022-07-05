Cabinet nod to new medical college & hospital in Supaul

PATNA: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to build a government medical college and hospital in Bihar’s Supaul district and sanctioned ₹603.68 crores for building its infrastructure, officials said.

This was among 24 proposals discussed and approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. The institution, which will be named after socialist leader RM Lohia, will be the 12th medical college and hospital to be run by the government.

Briefing the media after the meeting, additional chief secretary, cabinet, S Sidharth said that the cabinet also gave its nod for the construction of an integrated drainage system in Patna and adjoining towns like Phulwari Sharif, Danapur, and Khagaul at the cost of ₹957 crores. The proposal was mooted by the urban development and housing department (UDHD) years ago.

In another important decision, the government approved the proposal of UDHD to build a sewerage treatment plant (STP) along with other associated infrastructure in Dehri on-Sone at the cost of ₹67.28 crores under the Namami Gange scheme.

The state cabinet also gave the administrative sanction to build a museum in the Bihar legislative assembly at the cost of ₹48.76 crores. The museum will be built to conserve the articles of legislative practices and milestones, officials said.

