Caste census: Nitish ignores queries on BJP’s concerns
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sidestepped a query about apprehensions expressed by ally BJP over the proposed headcount of castes in the state.
“Pata nahin,” (I am not aware) was the curt reply of the chief minister, who was asked by journalists about state BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal’s demand that “Rohingyas” be kept out of the purview of the survey.
“’Caste- based calculation is in favour of everyone. It is not against anyone. It’ll take some time. We’ll keep informing parties about it and take suggestions from them,” Kumar told reporters on Saturday.
“Every community, irrespective of the religion they follow, will be counted completely. There will also be an attempt to know what is their economic condition,” the CM said.
Jaiswal, in Facebook posts on Thursday evening and again on Saturday, had raised concerns with regard to the caste census.
The state BJP chief, who claimed to have flagged his concerns at the meeting, said it must be ensured that the survey “excludes foreign infiltrators like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas (from Myanmar)” lest they might get legitimacy.
Another point of contention raised by Jaiswal was that in the Seemanchal region, upper caste Sheikh Muslims were allegedly known to falsely claim OBC status for reservation benefits and such anomalies must be put to an end by the survey.
Meanwhile, Bihar’s former deputy CM and BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi has suggested that the proposed caste census be done through electronic survey or e-survey instead of paper survey, in which all information through enumerator tablet will be collected so that real time data can be uploaded.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
