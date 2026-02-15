Bihar: CBI visits NEET girl’s house, meets parents, neighbours, villagers

The team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday visited the house of the NEET aspirant who was found dead on January 11 in a private Patna hostel and who was confirmed to have been sexually assaulted prior to her death in a forensic report that corroborated such a possibility hinted in the girl’s autopsy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had formally took over the case of the death of the 17-year-old NEET aspirant following a suspected rape case in the last month. (PTI)

The 18-member CBI squad reached the girl’s house in Jehanabad at around 9am on Sunday. They met the girl’s parents, neighbours and villagers and spent around 5-6 hours there, people aware of the CBI team’s visit said.

The girl’s father looked hopeful after the CBI visit. He said, “18 CBI officers today came to our house and questioned me and my wife. The atmosphere during their interrogation was very positive and that has given us hope of justice.”

He said that he had told the CBI team the truth. “We are fighting for the truth and are continuously demanding the arrest and strict punishment of those involved in this incident,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the CBI had also arrived at the Shambhu Girls’ Hostel. The team searched the entire hostel for about four hours. During the investigation, samples were taken from books, notebooks, clothings, room corners, doors, windows, and even from the floor.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had formally took over the case of the death of the 17-year-old NEET aspirant following a suspected rape case in the last month. The CBI also registered an FIR in connection with the case.

On February 13, the CBI had taken the charge after they received the relevant files pertaining to the case registered at Chitragupta Nagar police station in Patna. The CBI lodged a fresh FIR at its police station in Patna. Patna police special Investigation Team (SIT), which had collected blood samples from around 30 individuals, including family members and close relatives, for DNA testing.