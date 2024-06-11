Chinese national detained in Bihar dies by suicide: Police

A 63-year-old Chinese prisoner, who had allegedly attempted suicide inside Saheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur late on Friday and rushed to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), died on Tuesday morning, jail authority said. The prison department has informed about the death of the Chinese national to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via Bihar home department. (Representative Image)

Jail superintendent Brajesh Mehta said Chinese prisoner Li Jiaqi (63) attempted suicide in the toilet within the jail.

Li Jiaqi, a resident of the Shandong province of China, was apprehended on Thursday last week from Lakshmi Chowk under Brahmpura police station of Muzaffarpur when he was roaming in suspicious manner. Police had recovered a China map, mobile phone, three small stone statues, passport, visa for Nepal, mobile charger, identity card, Indian and Nepali currencies from his possession.

According to Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar, he was forwarded to judicial custody on the charges of roaming in Indian territory without a valid passport and other travel-related documents. During investigation police found that the foreign national arrived in Nepal on June 1, he took a bus from Birgunj in Nepal and reached Muzaffarpur on Thursday.

The jail superintendent said that the foreign national was undergoing treatment in ward-6 of the hospital. “The body has been kept in the hospital for postmortem. The jail authority has written to the SKMCH superintendent to form a board of doctors to conduct an autopsy, which would be performed through videography,” said the superintendent.

Meanwhile, the prison department has informed about his death to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via Bihar home department. “The prison department is also probing the incident. If any person is found guilty, they will be punished accordingly,” said an official of the state home department.

