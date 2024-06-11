 Chinese national detained in Bihar dies by suicide: Police - Hindustan Times
Chinese national detained in Bihar dies by suicide: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Jun 11, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Police said the Chinese national was forwarded to judicial custody on the charges of roaming in Indian territory without a valid passport and other travel-related documents

A 63-year-old Chinese prisoner, who had allegedly attempted suicide inside Saheed Khudiram Bose Central jail in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur late on Friday and rushed to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), died on Tuesday morning, jail authority said.

The prison department has informed about the death of the Chinese national to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via Bihar home department. (Representative Image)
The prison department has informed about the death of the Chinese national to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via Bihar home department. (Representative Image)

Jail superintendent Brajesh Mehta said Chinese prisoner Li Jiaqi (63) attempted suicide in the toilet within the jail.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Li Jiaqi, a resident of the Shandong province of China, was apprehended on Thursday last week from Lakshmi Chowk under Brahmpura police station of Muzaffarpur when he was roaming in suspicious manner. Police had recovered a China map, mobile phone, three small stone statues, passport, visa for Nepal, mobile charger, identity card, Indian and Nepali currencies from his possession.

According to Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar, he was forwarded to judicial custody on the charges of roaming in Indian territory without a valid passport and other travel-related documents. During investigation police found that the foreign national arrived in Nepal on June 1, he took a bus from Birgunj in Nepal and reached Muzaffarpur on Thursday.

The jail superintendent said that the foreign national was undergoing treatment in ward-6 of the hospital. “The body has been kept in the hospital for postmortem. The jail authority has written to the SKMCH superintendent to form a board of doctors to conduct an autopsy, which would be performed through videography,” said the superintendent.

Meanwhile, the prison department has informed about his death to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via Bihar home department. “The prison department is also probing the incident. If any person is found guilty, they will be punished accordingly,” said an official of the state home department.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

