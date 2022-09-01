Clear air on ECI opinion on CM Soren, UPA team tells J’khand Governor
In its memorandum submitted to the Governor, the eight-member delegation said the “purported selective leaks” from the Raj Bhawan were creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty, which vitiates the administration and governance of state.
A delegation from Jharkhand’s ruling alliance of JMM, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) met Governor Ramesh Bais on Thursday and requested him to “clear the air” on the opinion given by Election Commission of India (ECI) following a complaint by Opposition BJP that has demanded disqualification of chief minister Hemant Soren as a member of the state assembly while accusing him of holding an office of profit.
In its memorandum submitted to the Governor, the eight-member delegation said the “purported selective leaks” from the Raj Bhawan were creating a state of chaos, confusion and uncertainty, which vitiates the administration and governance of state. “This also encourages political brinkmanship to destabilise the democratically elected government headed by chief minister Hemant Soren,” said a member of the delegation, quoting from the memorandum.
The development comes two days after 31 legislators of the ruling alliance were moved to Chhattisgarh amid reports of an imminent disqualification of Soren from Jharkhand assembly.
The ECI had sent it opinion on the issue to the Governor on August 26, but the Raj Bhawan is yet to make its decision public.
The issue relates to CM Soren allegedly getting a mining lease allotted to himself while holding the mining portfolio.
In its first official communication on the issue after the delegation’s visit, Raj Bhawan said they would “soon” decide on the matter. “A delegation of the UPA met the Governor today and discussed about office-of-profit issue and the ECI opinion on the assembly membership of the chief minister. The delegation requested the Governor to make things clear on the issue. The Governor assured the delegation that he would soon take adequate measures on the issue,” a statement from Raj Bhawan said.
The memorandum submitted to the Governor also said that even if the CM is disqualified from assembly, it would not affect the health of the government. “The disqualification, if any, of the chief minister will not have any effect on the government as the ruling coalition will still enjoy an overwhelming majority in the state legislative assembly,” it said.
In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, CM Soren’s party, the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), has 30 MLAs, Congress 18 and RJD one. The ruling alliance’s strength of 49 is eight more than the halfway mark of 41 in the House.
The Opposition BJP has 26 members while the rest are from smaller parties and Independents.
UP aims at ODF++ grade for its villages by 2025
LUCKNOW Having been declared an open defecation free (ODF) state, Uttar Pradesh is now gearing up to achieve the ODF category for its villages by 2025, in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), said a Panchayati raj department spokesperson. The objective is to relegate the age-old practice of open defecation to history and script a new chapter in the evolution of UP's villages.
MNS banks on Hindutva aggression to ally with Shinde-BJP for BMC polls
With nativist and right-wing politics polarised within Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party sharing power, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is desperate for relevance. A tacit understanding with the MNS could be a win-win situation as chief minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis may use one Thackeray (Raj) to challenge another (Uddhav) in Sena strongholds.
Survey of madrasas part of efforts to ensure modern education to Muslim youths: UP minister
LUCKNOW The U.P. government's decision to order a survey of all unrecognised madrasas coincides with the sharp decline in the number of students enrolled with the state's madrasa board. Minister of state for minorities, Danish Azad Ansari, a pasmanda (backward) Muslim and the lone Muslim face of Yogi 2.0, however, defended the move to order survey of private/unaided madrasas, saying the government needs data to plan for the future.
GST revenue up by 23% in Punjab: Finance minister Cheema
Punjab's finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has registered a growth of 23% in GST revenue during the current fiscal as compared to the first five months of FY 2021-22. Cheema also shared the figures for the state-wise growth of GST revenues during the month of August.
UP govt depts yet to screen 50+ age group employees for compulsory retirement
LUCKNOW UP government's exercise to bring about an improvement in the working of various departments has apparently fallen prey to apathy yet again. None of its departments have so far screened employees/officers in the 50-year plus age group category for compulsory retirement. The state government had asked its departments to screen employees/officers for compulsory retirement by July 31, and submit a report, by August 15, 2022.
