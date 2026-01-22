CM stresses dairy development for Bihar’s progress

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday during his Siwan leg of Samriddhi Yatra emphasised the need of promoting dairy business in the state for generating employment and increasing people’s income. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits stalls during Samriddhi Yatra at Siwan, Thursday (HT PHOTO)

Kumar, during a review meeting with officials at Siwan, said providing jobs and employment to as many young people as possible had been government’s priority from the beginning. Industries were being established in all districts of the state for this purpose. “Along with this, the dairy business is also being promoted. This will not only provide employment to a large number of people but also increase their income, bringing prosperity to the lives of the people of the state” the CM said.

Kumar said to promote the dairy business in Siwan, milk production societies would be formed in all 1,528 villages of the district, and ‘Sudha’ sales centres would be opened in all 293 panchayats of the district. “These initiatives will increase people’s income and improve their living standards. White Revolution will bring prosperity to Bihar,” he said.

The CM also reviewed the ongoing development works in Siwan district at Rajendra Stadium.

Kumar said the Seven Resolutions-3 programmes had been implemented to include Bihar in the category of the most developed states. He said one of the main objectives of Seven Resolutions-3 was ‘Progress in Agriculture for the Prosperity of the State’. Under this, the fourth agricultural roadmap, formulated for 2024-2029, was being rapidly implemented to increase farmers’ income. “A ​​road map is also being created for makhana (fox nut) to promote its production and processing. The work of providing irrigation water to every field is being further accelerated,” he said.

During the review meeting, he said the schemes approved under the progress journey should be implemented expeditiously. The schemes being run under Seven Resolutions-2 should be implemented effectively. He said work should begin effectively on the schemes outlined under Seven Resolutions-3. He said the government was working in the interest of the people, and several schemes were being run for this purpose. The work done by the government for the public good should be communicated to the people.

“We have implemented the programmes under the Seven Resolutions-3 to include the state among the most developed states in the country. The main objective of the seventh resolution of Seven Resolutions-3, ‘Respect for All - Easy Living’, is to reduce the difficulties faced by all citizens of the state in their daily lives and make their lives easier. We are continuously working towards this. We are taking care of the needs of all the citizens,” he said.