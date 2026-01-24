Congress vows aggressive drive for Bihar revival

In a clear display of unity amid swirling rumours of defections, the Bihar unit of the Congress party presented a detailed report of its recent activities and future plans to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a high-level meeting here on Friday. Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar Ram protest following the alleged rape and murder of a female NEET student in Patna. (AFTAB ALAM SIDDIQUI/ANI)

The document, covering programs from mid-November 2025 to the present and outlining agitations for the coming months, highlights the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee’s (BPCC) push to revitalise the organisation on the ground. Sources said the report was handed over during the crucial brainstorming session attended by all six Congress MLAs from Bihar, along with the state’s MPs, MLCs and senior functionaries.

The meeting comes at a sensitive time for the party in Bihar. After a disappointing performance in the assembly elections — where the Congress was reduced to just six seats in the 243-member House — speculation has been rife that some legislators might switch sides, possibly to the ruling JD(U). Party leaders, however, dismissed such talk as baseless, pointing to the full attendance of MLAs in Delhi as proof of solidarity.

BPCC president Rajesh Ram told HT after the meeting that a coordination committee of senior leaders would soon be formed to lead campaigns across different regions. “We are committed to strengthening the party at every level and taking the fight to the NDA government on issues affecting the people of Bihar,” he said.

Speaking on the report’s contents, Ram detailed a series of events the party has organised since November 2025, including interventions in alleged vote irregularities during panchayat elections, statewide discussions on saving the Constitution, a review meeting in early December under a senior party in-charge, interactions with families affected by microfinance institutions in Muzaffarpur while condemning coercive recovery practices, protests against the Centre’s handling of the National Herald case, massive demonstrations in December against reports of removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the MGNREGA scheme — a charge the Congress has repeatedly levelled against the BJP-led government amid the ongoing controversy over rural employment law changes, events marking Republic Day foundations with flag hoisting and agitations over the same MGNREGA issue, women’s empowerment marches and worker meetings in districts like Begusarai and Madhubani in early January, and a series of press conferences along with symbolic protests, including fasts and dharnas, continuing into mid-January.

Ram further said the state Congress has announced plans for widespread agitations on pressing local issues. These include mass movements against hooliganism by microfinance companies and government inaction; demands for better safety measures for women and girls’ hostels; protests over delays in restoring assistant professors and contractual teachers in universities; opposition to bulldozer demolitions targeting the poor; and demonstrations against alleged fund mismanagement in municipal bodies. The party also aims to accelerate its ongoing membership drive.

The aggressive stance aligns with the national Congress campaign to “save MGNREGA,” launched earlier this month against proposed changes that the opposition claims dilute workers’ rights and insult Gandhi’s legacy by altering the scheme’s name and structure.

Political observers see the report and the Delhi meeting as efforts by the Bihar unit to rebuild after electoral setbacks and internal challenges, while staying aligned with the broader INDIA bloc strategy against the NDA in the state. With the budget session approaching and organisational hurdles like selecting a legislature party leader still unresolved, Friday’s show of strength is being viewed as a signal that the Congress intends to dig in rather than fade away in Bihar politics.