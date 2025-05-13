Menu Explore
Couple, 2 kids killed after speeding bus hits bike in Bihar’s Rohtas district

ByPrasun K Mishra
May 13, 2025 04:37 PM IST

Ramesh Sao (36), his wife Kanchan Devi (32) and seven-year old daughter died on the spot. Three-year-old son died on the way to the hospital

Four people, including a couple and their two children, were killed after a speeding bus hit their bike in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased person was going to his in-law's place at Karup village near Sasaram when a speeding bus hit their bike. (Representative file photo)
The deceased person was going to his in-law’s place at Karup village near Sasaram when a speeding bus hit their bike. (Representative file photo)

Ramesh Sao (36), his wife Kanchan Devi (32) and seven-year old daughter died on the spot. Three-year-old son died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The deceased person was going to his in-law’s place at Karup village near Sasaram when a speeding bus hit their bike.

Family members along with a few locals blocked the national highway 120 over inaction by authorities affecting traffic for around two hours. They were demanding compensation and construction of speed breakers on the road. They also demanded registration of a murder case against the driver and his arrest.

Karakat MLA Arun Singh and police assured the family members of action after which the road blockage was cleared, and the bodies were taken for autopsy.

The bus was seized, and police were taking action against the driver after registering a case, superintendent of police (SP) Raushan Kumar said.

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
