CUSB joins hands with Japan organisation for research on material science

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has signed an agreement with Japan-based KEK High Energy Accelerator Research Organisation to study and research on material science, officials concerned said on Friday.

The research work is a part of global science project in which more than three thousand scientists from 150 institutions across the world will do research together, said CUSB officials.

The varsity has attributed the credit of grabbing the global opportunity to its associate professor (physics) Dr Vijay Raj Singh and his team of researchers, whose work was reviewed and approved by Japan’s research institute.

Elaborating details, Singh said, “During our research work, we will get a better understanding of the fundamental factors affecting solid state physics, material science and spintronic devices. Apart from this, we will also be able to discover the hidden secrets of material science which is necessary for dense data storage devices.”

CUSB’S public relations officer Muddasir Alam said that the two-year research work is fully funded by Japan’s research institute.

The institute’s vice-chancellor Kameshwar Nath Singh and registrar Colonel Rajiv Kumar Singh appreciated the achievement of Prof Singh and his research scholars.