Day light robbery at ICICI Bank branch in Muzaffarpur as armed men loot 14 lakh

In a daring heist, three unidentified armed men looted ₹14.98lakh at gunpoint from Gobarsahi branch of ICICI Bank in Muzaffarpur district on Monday.

Police said a gang of armed robbers looted the bank after assaulting the branch manager who tried to resist their attempt.

The robbers are yet to be caught as police continue to trace their whereabouts.

According to the SDPO (Town) Ram Naresh Paswan, four to five criminals covering their face and riding two motorcycles reached the bank. Three of them entered the bank premises situated on the first floor. The criminals overpowered the customers and bankers at gun point and looted the cash. The criminals escaped even before the locals could react.

“When the deputy branch manager entered the branch premises, one of the assailants held her hostage at gun point and threatened her of dire consequences if she raised an alarm. The robbers forced the cashier to hand over the keys of the strong room where cash was stored. They collected the money from the cash counter in plastic bags they had with them”, said SDPO.

The deputy branch manager told reporters that the three armed robbers carrying had their face covered with a mask.

The criminals entered the bank on the pretext of opening an account. As soon as the robbers entered the bank, one of them bolted the main gate and forced the staff to open the strong room’s lock. Later, they tied him to his chair and locked up all the bank employees and customers before escaping.

“The robbers had fled by the time police reached there and inquired about the daylight dacoity in the bank located in one of the busiest localities of the town,” Sunita added.

“Apart from Muzaffarpur police, officials in neighboring districts of Patna, Vaishali, Samastipur have been alerted with whatever description of the robbers the bank staff could provide”, said ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar.

