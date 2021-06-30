Home / Cities / Patna News / ECR gets new additional GM
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:14 PM IST

Anjali Goyal, general manager at Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) in Varanasi, has taken over the additional charge of General Manager (GM), East Central Railway (ECR). Lalit Chandra Trivedi, who took charge as the GM on March 7, 2018, retired on Wednesday.

A senior officer of the 1985 batch of Indian Railways Accounts Service, Goyal has served the Railways many times in the past, including as the principal executive director (accounts) in the Railway Board, DRM in Jaipur and executive director finance (budget) and executive director finance (establishment). She has also held the charge as an adviser (Project Appraisal) in NITI Aayog and was the director (finance) in the Department of Woman and Child Development.

Goyal holds a BA (Hon) in Economics degree from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University and a master’s degree in Advanced Economics from Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University. She has several published articles to her credit, covering subjects like high-speed railways in India, sustainable development of Railways and general budgeting

