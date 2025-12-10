Every police station to hold Janata Darbar: Bihar home minister

Home minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday ordered that the Janata Darbar, earlier held at the SP/SSP offices, will now take place at every police station in the state. The Janata Darbar aims to hear the pleas of hundreds seeking justice and police intervention in various matters. Bihar Deputy CM and home minister Samrat Choudhary distributes appointment letters to newly appointed Assistant Sub Inspector at Sardar Patel Bhawan in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

During the Janata Darbars held at the SSP/SP offices, the SHOs, as well as investigations officers, were summoned at the SSP/SP headquarters. They were either taken to task for inaction or mandated afresh to take action to solve people’s problems and attend to complaints.

Samrat Chaudhary said that the illegal business of “Gunda Bank” running in the state will be completely annihilated. He said: “It is the top priority of the government to stop this illegal system of charging arbitrary interest by giving money on interest and forcing people to mortgage their lands. Now only RBI-authorised banks will run in Bihar. There is no place for ‘Gunda Bank’.”

Talks have been held with DGP Vinay Kumar in this regard and strict action will be initiated soon by issuing a notification, the home minister added.

Choudhary was addressing the audience in the Patel Bhavan where he handed over appointment letters to the 48 newly appointed stenographer (policemen) during a program organised. He said that the recruitment to various posts in policing is being done through a fair and merit-oriented process.

He also listed out other measures that the government is planning to improve the security situation in the state.

“To improve law and order in the state, the government is paying special attention to modern technology. AI-based cameras will be installed at the entry and exit points of the villages/cities, besides installed at railway junctions and intersections which will help in the crime control. Around 10,000 CCTV cameras will be installed in jails; extensive improvements are also being made in the traffic system,” he added.