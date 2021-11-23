Fodder scam case: Lalu appears before CBI court, exempted from further physical appearance

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday appeared before a special CBI court here in connection with a fodder scam but was granted exemption from personal appearance from the next hearing fixed for November 30.

The special court of additional district judge Prajesh Kumar, on November 16, had served summons to Prasad, asking him to make a personal appearance in the court.

The case pertains to excess withdrawals worth ₹47 lakh from the government treasury in Banka and Bhagalpur districts when Prasad was the chief minister of Bihar.

The RJD president is the only accused who physically appeared before the court while 21 others appeared through their lawyers.

Prasad’s counsel Sudhir Sinha pleaded with the court for an exemption from physically appearances as his client had been ailing for long. “The special judge granted him the reprieve, saying his counsel could represent him from the next hearing fixed on November 30. On the next date, the court will examine over 200 witnesses,” said Sinha.

The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) had registered a case in this regard on March 27, 1996. Later, it filed a charge sheet naming 44 accused, including Prasad and former CM Jagannath Mishra.

In March 2012, the special CBI court framed charges against the 28 accused while 16 died during the trial.

Of the 44 accused, only 22 accused are alive. Six more, including Jagannath Mishra and former animal husbandry minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, died after the charges were framed.

After appearing before court on Tuesday, Prasad visited St Joseph Convent School and met with the authorities. Sisters Sangita and Rashmi told media persons that it was a personal visit of Lalu Prasad to the school. “We (teachers) have a long and old relationship with Lalu Ji. We cannot disclose anything regarding our meeting as it was of a personal kind,” said the sisters.