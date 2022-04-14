Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive
Bihar’s total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said.
Third estimate figures for FY 21-22 were positive and indicate the total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons this time could surpass the figures of FY20-21, which was 179 lakh metric tonnes, as per fourth and final estimates released last year.
Prolonged winter, better seed distribution and inputs to farmers through financial assistance are reasons for better foodgrain production, especially in rabi season, officials said.
N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.
In FY, 2020-21, the total foodgrain production was 179.52 lakh metric tonnes, of which wheat production stood at 66.35 lakh metric tonnes and rice at 73.93 lakh metric tonnes. In 2019-20, the total foodgrain production was 163.80 lakh metric tonnes.
“Though crop damages owing to floods had affected the kharif season, especially paddy cultivation in north Bihar, in FY 2021-22, the rabi season with good wheat production is likely to increase overall production this season,” said a senior agriculture department official.
Check on stubble burning
The agriculture department has put its focus on checking stubble burning after wheat and rabi crop harvest, which has already begun in different parts of the state, by identifying 200 village panchayats in Patna and Magadh divisions where burning of crop residue is rampant.
“We are organising village chaupals (small meetings) along with announcements to create awareness of the adverse impact of crop residue burning after harvesting on environment in parts where the practice is rampant,” said an official in agriculture department.
Already, a large number of farmers engaged in stubble burning in parts of Kaimur, Rohtas, Patna have faced action. The department has stopped the direct benefit transfer (DBT) to them for government incentives like input subsidy for purchasing farm equipment, diesel subsidy and financial assistance to 4,700 farmers in last three years, said a senior official.
Chairman of Bihar State Pollution Control Board, Ashok Kumar Ghosh, said the agriculture department’s proactive approach on checking stubble burning after harvest has started giving better results in checking pollution levels.
“We expect that pollution level will be under check due to better awareness and discontinuance of DBT transfers,” Ghosh said.
Besides, farmers are being encouraged to use straw reaper machines to make straw from the stubble after harvesting and also sow different crops like moong and pulses before the cultivation of kharif season from July onwards.
-
Justice Ajay Tewari’s resignation accepted
The resignation of justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana high court has been accepted. Justice Tewari was the second senior judge of the high court after chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha. He was due to retire on April 6, 2022, but is learnt to have resigned due to personal reasons on March 15. A third-generation lawyer, justice Tewari graduated in law from Panjab University in 1982, before starting his practice.
-
10-year-old boy beaten by criminal lawyer at housing society in Thane
A 10-year-old boy of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area of Thane was badly beaten by a criminal lawyer from the same society. On Tuesday evening, Ayush Gore was playing with his friends when the criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, came inside the Sarovar society and started beating the youngster. Ayush's ear was badly hurt from the assault and he has been admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane.
-
Ambedkar a great national hero, thought about entire society: Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a great national hero who thought about the entire society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the dream of Ambedkar's by serving the people constantly and ensuring that everyone gets equal rights, she said. Smriti Irani was expressing her views at a seminar at the Kashi region BJP office on Ambedkar's birth anniversary (Ambedkar Jayanti).
-
Only 0.01% in 18-45 years jabbed with precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli
Only 49 people have taken the precautionary dose after the paid doses were introduced for the 18-45 years age-group. This is only 0.01% of the targeted 8.32 lakh population in this category. In the 45 to 60 years age group, only 192 have taken the precautionary booster. The vaccination for 12-15 years, which was slow during the initial days, has picked up now with 15,854 first dose given in different schools.
-
Punjab man, left in lurch by wife, kidnaps marriage middleman’s son
A Sangrur man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping the son of a middleman who had arranged Harwinder Singh's' marriage three years ago. The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh, 26, of Bedrukhan village in Sangrur, while the victim was identified as Karanbir Singh of Kanjhla village in the district. On Wednesday night, when Karanbir was returning home from Sangrur, Harwinder allegedly kidnapped him and demanded ₹26 lakh from the middleman.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics