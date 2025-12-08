Fresh demands for Nitish’s son to join politics

Political circles in Bihar are once again abuzz with speculations of a possible entry of CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar into politics, after posters featuring the CM and his son surfaced outside the JD(U) office. A poster demanding Nishant's entry into politics put up outside JD(U) office in Patna, Monday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The posters read, “Nitish ka sevak… Nishant ki mang… Ab party ki command sambhalen Nishant bhai. (Nitish’s followers demand Nishant… Now Nishant bhai should take charge of the party).” These posters, congratulating Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as CM for a historic 10th time, claim that Nishant is the future leader of the JD(U).

The speculations gained ground after JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha while speaking to media recently said party workers, supporters, and well-wishers wanted Nishant to join the party and contribute to its work. However, he emphasised that the decision ultimately lied with Nishant Kumar himself.

“We all want the same, but now it is up to him to decide when he will join,” Jha said.

Earlier, Nishant Kumar had commented on the NDA-JD(U)’s emphatic victory, saying it was the blessing of the people of Bihar. He said the public had once again placed their trust in his father Nitish Kumar and the NDA government.

Nishant said, “My father fulfilled his earlier promises, and this time too he will definitely fulfil the promise of creating one crore jobs and employment opportunities.”

With Jha’s latest remarks, political observers believe Nishant Kumar’s entry into active politics may now be only a matter of time.

The sudden appearance has triggered discussions among party workers and the public about whether Nishant is preparing to step into active politics. Within the JD(U), questions are being raised about whether Nitish is now considering introducing his son to politics and whether this could mark a major shift for the party’s future. Political observers say Nishant’s entry could reshape not only the internal dynamics of the JD(U) but also the broader political landscape of Bihar.

Although there is still no clarity on whether or when Nishant will join politics, many believe that, if he follows in his father’s footsteps and works for the people, he may carve out his own space in Bihar’s political arena.

The CM had reportedly not been in favour of the idea earlier, but now seems to be more open to it as part of the JD(U)’s broader succession plan.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar echoed similar sentiments as the party’s national working president. “Nishant Kumar has made five-six political statements in last one year. It shows his political maturity and sets him apart from the loud breed of some young generation leaders. He is ready to join politics. He is the future of the JD(U) because of his ability to take everyone along. He has been very graceful in his conduct,” said Neeraj Kumar, who is also a JD(U) MLC.