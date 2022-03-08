GMCH Purnia unlikely to start MBBS courses this session
The newly established Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bihar’s Purnia is unlikely to start MBBS courses this session (2022-23) as a three-member team of National Medical Commission (NMC), which concluded its two-day-long inspection of the facilities on Tuesday, has returned dissatisfied, GMCH officials familiar with the matter said.
The lone government medical college in Seemanchal region, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually in 2019, was to be fully operational by March 2022 and has planned admissions to 100 MBBS seats this session (2022-23).
The first NMC inspection was carried out here on August 11, 2021.
The team, officials said, declared both superintendent and principal not eligible for the post. “During a surprise inspection, the team found some of the doctors absent,” they said.
GMCH principal Dr Iftekhar Ahmad said, “A three-member NMC team carried out a two-day-long inspection of GMCH, which concluded on Tuesday.”
The team was led by Dr Babu Rao of Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad.
Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses started at the GMCH in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and general medicine with 12 seats each last year. The building is almost complete and superintendent and principal, besides 28 doctors and resident professors, have already been appointed.
GMCH is spread over 23 acres of land of Purnia district hospital and has 600 beds and 50 ICUs, nine modular operation theatres, 500-bed hostel for students and a guest house of 200 beds for attendants of patients.
Presenting Bihar’s budget for next fiscal in the legislature recently, deputy chief minister and finance minister Tarkishore Prasad had expressed his government’s strong commitment to start the GMCH in Purnia from this year.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Covid side-effects in women: Why women suffer longer than men; expert take
According to certain studies, while the Covid symptoms largely remain the same for men and women to begin with, the latter faced more extensive ones post the disease which also take a little more time to recover as compared to men. As per a Lancet article published in November 2020, while globally Covid-19 case fatality rates are higher among men than women, in a few countries, such as India, fatality rate is higher in women.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.
-
World Kidney Day: Diabetes can damage your kidneys; watch out for warning signs
There is a number of ways in which diabetes contribute to kidney damage from blood vessel becoming leaky, urine retention in bladder, to increase in bacteria growth. Sadly, there is no visible symptoms in case of early stages of diabetic kidney disease and only regular checkups can help detect any problem.