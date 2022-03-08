GMCH Purnia unlikely to start MBBS courses this session

The newly established Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bihar’s Purnia is unlikely to start MBBS courses this session (2022-23) as a three-member team of National Medical Commission (NMC), which concluded its two-day-long inspection of the facilities on Tuesday, has returned dissatisfied, GMCH officials familiar with the matter said.

The lone government medical college in Seemanchal region, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually in 2019, was to be fully operational by March 2022 and has planned admissions to 100 MBBS seats this session (2022-23).

The first NMC inspection was carried out here on August 11, 2021.

The team, officials said, declared both superintendent and principal not eligible for the post. “During a surprise inspection, the team found some of the doctors absent,” they said.

GMCH principal Dr Iftekhar Ahmad said, “A three-member NMC team carried out a two-day-long inspection of GMCH, which concluded on Tuesday.”

The team was led by Dr Babu Rao of Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad.

Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses started at the GMCH in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and general medicine with 12 seats each last year. The building is almost complete and superintendent and principal, besides 28 doctors and resident professors, have already been appointed.

GMCH is spread over 23 acres of land of Purnia district hospital and has 600 beds and 50 ICUs, nine modular operation theatres, 500-bed hostel for students and a guest house of 200 beds for attendants of patients.

Presenting Bihar’s budget for next fiscal in the legislature recently, deputy chief minister and finance minister Tarkishore Prasad had expressed his government’s strong commitment to start the GMCH in Purnia from this year.