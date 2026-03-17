Good work for Bihar will continue: Nitish during Samriddhi Yatra before transition

Continuing with his pan-state Samriddhi Yatra spread across several phases, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resumed the fourth leg from Bahagalpur hours after receiving the certificate of election to the Rajya Sabha from party’s working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha at his residence. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary being garlanded during a Jan Samwad programme as part his Samriddhi Yatra in Bhagalpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Samriddhi Yatra, which commenced from January 16, may have one more phase to complete the entire state for direct feedback from the people, reviewing the ongoing schemes and preparing ground work for new initiatives that Nitish Kumar’s yet-to-be-named successor would take forward after power transition in keeping with the pre-poll promises.

After the fourth phase, which ends on March 20, the process for the JD(U) president’s election will commence. Nitish Kumar is set to be the unanimous choice yet again to guide the party in the crucial phase after relinquishing the CM’s chair. “Nitish Kumar is already the unanimous choice and he may file his nomination on March 19. The organisational elections are going on and this is a part of it,” said state party president Umesh Kushwaha.

On Wednesday, Nitish visited Bhagalpur and Banka, highlighting the significant work done in the state in different spheres since 2005, the support from the Centre and the way ahead for a prosperous Bihar, while his senior cabinet colleagues, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, industry minister Dilip Jaiswal and others, vowed to toe the Nitish line for Bihar development for the full term of the government and sought people’s continued support.

However, among the 16 yatras the CM has undertaken so far during his nearly two-decade long stint as CM, this one is different, as it is the last before the transition of power in the state as he himself announced with his intention to move to national politics.

The transition was not in the air when he started the Yatra, but it gained currency by the time he finished the second leg and now he maintains that the work that he started would be continued by his yet-to-be named successor to take the state towards prosperity. He also refers to his cabinet colleagues on the dais to evoke their nod.

“Bihar will continue to march ahead, and the third roll out of 7-Resolves will take it towards prosperity,” he assured the people in Bhagalpur after reviewing the development work, including construction of railway overbridge, Naugachia sports complex, checkdam, cancer institute, Sultanganj greenfield airport, bus stand, industrial area etc. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹442-crore from Baijani panchayat of Bhagalpur, where he also appreciated the work of Jeevika Didi’s.

From Bhagalpur, he headed for Banka, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 497 development projects worth another ₹709-crore and reviewed the ongoing development work, reiterating that Bihar’s march towards progress and prosperity would continue.

With his election to the Rajya Sabha, decks have been cleared for the switchover, but sources say that he would formally resign once he receives the letter from the secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, informing about the procedure and schedule of oath. Sources said it would happen next month only.

Nitish will first resign as member of the Legislative Council, of which he has been a member since May 7, 2006. Later, he will tender his resignation as CM to the Governor to pave the way for a new CM, the name of whom is yet to be announced. A senior BJP leader said that the name would be announced at the appropriate time by the party’s high-ups, as Bihar remains a focus state for the BJP.

Once Nitish moves to national politics, the role for his son Nishant Kumar would be decided both within the party as well as the new government that will be formed. Nishant had joined JD(U) on March 8, but he remand new to the rough and tumble of politics.