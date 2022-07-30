HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar’s principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016.
Hearing a petition of Raj Kumar Ranjan, the bench of chief justice Sanjay Karol and justice Sanjay Kumar, in its order uploaded on Friday, also referred to its December 5, 2020 order in relation to the establishment and functioning of the schools meant to house and impart education to the children falling within the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016. The court had then asked the state to respond to the petition seeking secure educational facilities for the visually challenged in Bihar.
“The authorities shall also deal with the issues highlighted in our December 2020 order, for we find they have not been dealt with in the respective affidavits filed thus far. We had elaborately discussed the need and importance of the authorities to periodically carry out inspections, ensuring requisite infrastructure to be in place,” the bench said.
The affidavit of December 2020 was filed by the then chief secretary, government of Bihar. “It is apparent from that affidavit that there are vacancies of teachers which are yet to be filled up. This position is with regard to the institution housed to impart education to visually impaired children. The amicus curiae has also invited our attention to another affidavit filed by the state commissioner disability, which points to lack of inspection of schools,” the order said.
The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities. The Section 3(4) mandates that no person shall be deprived of his or her personal liberty only on the ground of disability, and Section 4 directs the government to take measures, ensuring that women and children with disabilities enjoy their rights equally with others, while Section 17 provides for the appropriate government to conduct a survey of school-going children, to be done every five years, to identify children with disabilities, ascertain their special needs and the extent to which they are required to be met.
An adequate number of teacher training institutions are required to be established, and trained experts are needed to be appointed for imparting education and support in all the educational institutions at all levels of school education.
The court said fresh status with regard to the institutions established within Patna municipal limits also needs to be ascertained.
Earlier this year, the same bench directed the chief secretary to take all steps for setting up the state mental health authority as per section 45 of the 2017 Mental Healthcare Act.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
-
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Siddaramaiah demands CM Bommai's resignation over recent murders
Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at each other in the wake of back-to-back murders in the state after the opposition leader demanded the chief minister's resignation, reported news agency ANI. There have been two killings in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district this week, which prompted Siddaramaiah to say that the law and order situation is deteriorating in the state.
-
KCET 2022 results are out. Here are the details of toppers this year
The Karnataka Examinations Authority declared the results of KCET(Karnataka Common Entrance Test) 2022 on Saturday and students can view their exam results on KEA website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ A total of 2,10,829 students appeared for the KCET exam and KEA has even released the names of toppers in every stream. The KEA had also released a provisional answer key to the KCET question paper on June 22.
-
‘After Gujarat, BJP wants to…’: Sisodia as Delhi withdraws new liquor policy
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, announcing the withdrawal of the Delhi government's new excise policy, for the time being, on Saturday lashed out at the BJP and alleged that it was "running an illegal liquor business in Gujarat" and wanted to do it now in Delhi as well. The Delhi government has directed the sale of liquor through government-run vends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics