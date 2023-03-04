'Holi special': Liquor cartons hidden in Bihar village pond recovered

The Bihar Police on Friday said around 17 cartons of liquor, brought from Haryana for Holi festivities, have been recovered from a fish pond in Vaishali district’s Harpur village. "Further action will be taken by registering an FIR in the matter," Suresh Prasad Chowdhary, police station Incharge, Vaishali, told news agency ANI. Visuals from the site where liquor worth lakhs of rupees was recovered in Bihar's Vaishali. (ANI)

More than 150 litres of liquor has been recovered and the seized liquor is made in Haryana, on which the word 'Holi special' is written. Action will be taken soon by identifying the people involved in hiding the liquor, Chowdhary said.

Chowdhary said the liquor mafia has become active in the Vaishali district in view of Holi and they are adopting various tactics to hoodwink the police.

“But the team of the excise department has been successful in recovering liquor worth lakhs of rupees hidden in a fish pond. In fact, the excise department team had received a piece of secret information that a large quantity of foreign liquor has been hidden underwater in a pond located in Harpur village of Mahua police station area so that it can be consumed during Holi, but the excise department team raided the place and found 17 cartons of foreign liquor,” the police official added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the state home and the police department to keep a sharp vigil on the law and order situation in view of the upcoming Holi festival in the state. Dhami said the police department should make concrete arrangements regarding Holi. Special vigilance should be exercised in the districts bordering the state.

(With inputs from ANI)