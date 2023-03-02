Liquor worth 10 lakh seized from ambulance, one held

Bulandshahr police recovered 1,500 bottles of English liquor worth ₹10 lakh from an ambulance on Tuesday and arrested the driver. (Pic for representation)

Post recovery, the police teams are on alert and now the cops are busy examining the location of the ambulance driver through the fastag record of his vehicle. His call details are also being checked to unearth the network of liquor smugglers.

The BB Nagar police of district Bulandshahr arrested one Kuldeep Bhati of Baghpat on Tuesday and recovered 1,500 bottles of English liquor from his ambulance. A special chamber was designed inside the vehicle to hide the smuggled bottles kept in 125 boxes.

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said that arrested Bhati has confessed to his involvement in smuggling of liquor from Punjab and Haryana for the past two months. A person in Sonepat used to call him to deliver the liquor. He was taking the seized bottles to deliver them to different places in Bulandshahr and the adjoining areas.

SSP said the teams were collecting details of ambulance movement through fastag and call details of Bhati’s phone. Its location data is also being collected through toll plazas on the way to Haryana and Punjab to expose the network of smugglers.