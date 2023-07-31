Home / Cities / Patna News / Husband of BJP councillor shot at in Patna

Husband of BJP councillor shot at in Patna

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
Jul 31, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Nilesh Yadav alias Nilesh Mukhia (40), husband of Suchita Singh, was rushed to a hospital, where he is being treated.

Four armed men shot at and injured the husband of a BJP councillor from Patna on Monday, police said.

Nilesh Mukhiya, husband of a BJP councillor from Patna, who was shot at. (HT)
According to the police, the incident occurred in Digha area around 11 am on Monday when Mukhia was going to his office in Kurzi by car. Three people were in the car at the time of the incident. “As Mukhia was about to get out of his car, four armed criminals on two motorcycles started firing at him. He fell on the ground. The criminals sped away towards P & M Mall,” the police said.

On being informed of the incident, the police rushed to the spot and recovered five bullets from there.

DSP (law and order) N Haque said, “Some suspects have been identified. We are also examining the CCTV footage of the crime.”

