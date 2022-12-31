In major reshuffle, 13 IAS, 44 IPS officers transferred in Bihar

In a major administrative reshuffle in Bihar, 13 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers and 44 IPS (Indian Police Service) officers were transferred and assigned new postings, according to a notification issued by the state’s general administration department (GAD) and home department on Saturday.

As per the notification, Alok Raj, the 1989-batch IPS officer who recently lost the race for the post of director general of police (DGP) to the 1990-batch IPS officer RS Bhatti, was given the post of director general (DG), Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB).

Also Read: Bihar’s Munger police solve kidnapping cum murder case; eight arrested

Raj, the most senior IPS officer in the state and currently posted as DG (training), is to be accommodated on a post which would not require him to report to the DGP, as per practice and precedence.

In the past, several DG-rank officers, including Ashish Ranjan Sinha, Abhayanand and PK Thakur, have held the post of DG (Vigilance).

Additional DG (VIB) Sunil Kumar Jha was made ADG (technical services and wireless).

Preeta Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, was made DG (training) while ADG Sudhanshu Kumar was made ADG (traffic). Both were waiting for posting.

In Patna, M S Dhillon would continue to be the senior superintendent of police (SSP) despite being promoted to the rank of DIG.

Saran SP Santosh Kumar was appointed to Special Task Force (training) in the same capacity.

Among the IAS officer, development commissioner Vivek Kumar, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was given additional charge as chairman and member of the revenue board, replacing Bandana Kinni, who was transferred as chief adviser, Bihar State Planning Board.

Sanjiv Hans, principal secretary of the energy department, was transferred to public health engineering department (PHED) in the same capacity. PHED secretary Jitendra Srivastava, who was also holding the charge of secretary (home) and IG (prison), will continue to hold the twin charges.

Tourism secretary Abhay Kumar Singh has been given additional charge as managing director, Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Ltd (COMFED).

Also Read: ‘No problem’ with Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024: Nitish Kumar

Gopal Meena, special secretary, minor water resources department, was made the new divisional commissioner of Tirhut division.

Binod Singh Gunjiyal, director, student and youth welfare, was shifted to minor water resources department as secretary.

Jai Singh, director, land records and measurement, was shifted and appointed as secretary, revenue and land reforms.

Manoj Kumar, director, secondary education, was given the post of divisional commissioner of Purnia, with the additional charge of Kosi division.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, special secretary (health department), was promoted to the secretary in the same department. He has been given additional charge as executive director, state health society.

Mohammad Sohail, special secretary (GAD), has been promoted to secretary and appointed to the same department.

Lakhisarai district magistrate (DM) Sanjay Singh was shifted to Munger as divisional commissioner. BPSC secretary Amrendra Kumar will replace him at Lakhisarai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON