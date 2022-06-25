In Patna, over 3 crore in cash seized from drug inspector’s house

The Bihar vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) conducted raids in four places including the office, and residence of a drug inspector Jitendra Kumar and recovered over ₹3 crore cash, 1kg gold-silver ornaments, five luxury vehicles besides illegal property documents, documents related to investments, bank passbooks and other incriminating papers.

The VIB team raided his premises after lodging a DA case against him on Friday. A separate team raided his native place at Ghonsi in Jehanabad, flats in Civil Lines of Gaya district, Pharmacy College, Gola Road (Danapur) and a newly-built house at Khan-Mirza locality falling under Sultanganj police station in Patna City.

According to a VIB official, Jitendra had joined duty in 2011, and in his 11-year tenure has amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. Currently, he is posted in Patna and runs a Pharmacy College. There were many files and papers in his house which were scrutinized for transactions related to corruption.

The VIB had received several complaints against Jitendra which claimed that he demanded bribes such as Air Tickets from pharma companies and noted medicine shops. VIB DSP S K Mauar told HT that sleuths carried out searches at four separate locations. At his Patna residence, they found five bags containing cash kept in an almirah. VIB asked for two currency counting machines from the authorities to help in documenting the seizure.

It is believed that Jitendra’s entire tenure in Patna with the drug control administration has been controversial.

