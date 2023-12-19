Jamui JDU youth wing leader shot at 100m from his house, critical: Police

JAMUI: A youth wing leader of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal United was shot near his house in Jamui district on late on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday. SSP Shaurya Suman said the culprit will be arrested by the police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pawan Sah, vice president of JDU’s Jamui youth wing, was just about 100 metres from his house near Mahisodi Chowk in Jamui, when an unidentified man opened fire at about 10pm on Tuesday.

Police said two bullets hit him including one which was lodged in his chest. He was taken to a private hospital in the town, which referred him to the Patna Medical College Hospital 150km away in view of the nature of the injury. He was referred to the Patna hospital at midnight. Sah’s condition is stated to be critical.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shaurya Suman said Sah was shot at by an unidentified man. “Police teams are probing the incident from all angles,” Suman said, adding that investigators are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras in the locality where the attack took place.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the shooting may be linked to a dispute over a local tender.

Monday’s shooting comes five days after a lawyer’s clerk was shot dead near Mahisodi Chowk.