Judge assault case: Bihar DGP submits report to HC in sealed cover

Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal on Monday submitted a status report in the Patna High Court in connection with the alleged assault on an additional district judge by policemen in Madhubani district earlier this month, officials with knowledge of the matter said.

The report, submitted in a sealed cover before a division bench, will come up for consideration on December 1.

The bench of justice Rajan Gupta and Mohit Kumar Shah appointed Mrigank Mauli as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter and directed the DGP to be present in the court on the next date.

Additional district judge Avinash Kumar of Jhanjharpur subdivisional court in Madhubani has alleged he was assaulted by two police officers in his court chamber.

Within hours of the incident, the Patna High Court took suo motu cognisance and Chief Justice Sanjay Karol set up a special division bench to hear the matter.