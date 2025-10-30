Kalyan Bigha: In Nitish Kumar’s village in Nalanda, loyalty and legacy still run deep

In Nalanda’s Kalyan Bigha, a village about 65km from Patna, anticipation is already building for November 29 as the villagers expect their most famous son, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, to return once again to pay tribute to his late father on his death anniversary, as he has done unfailingly for years. A hoarding of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar put up near the JD(U )office in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

By then, they hope, Kumar would have been sworn in for a record tenth term as chief minister, if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power after the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections on November 6 and 11.

“Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s need. No one else can replace him right now,” says 81-year-old Ram Ittar Singh, sitting near a tea stall in the village square. “What he has done for Bihar, no one else could do earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah should clearly say that he will be the CM after the NDA wins. Just calling him the face is not enough when the Opposition has already announced its CM candidate.”

Singh dismisses talk about Kumar’s age and health as “opposition propaganda to mislead people.” Having watched Kumar from close quarters for decades, he insists there is no one in any party who matches his administrative experience or record of development.

Around the corner, a few meters from Kumar’s locked ancestral home, Dinesh Singh (66), Satish Paswan, and Janardan Singh sit in conversation near the village temple. They point to the local college, hospital, roads, and reliable electricity as visible signs of progress. “He comes here without fail,” says Janardan Singh (48), gesturing towards the memorial garden Kumar built in the memory of his father, Kaviraj Ramlakhan Singh. The landscaped park holds three statues — of his father, mother, and wife — symbolising his deep connection to his roots.

Even though they are unhappy with the “invisible” local Janata Dal (United) MLA and former minister Hari Narayan Singh — contesting for his fourth consecutive term from Harnaut — the villagers insist their vote is for Nitish, not the candidate. “We vote for Nitish Kumar. He should be clearly declared the next CM face of the NDA. Any ambiguity or double game will send the wrong message,” says Janardan.

The politics of clarity and continuity

Ram Ittar Singh, who seems to have his finger on the pulse of Bihar’s politics, offers his analysis with calm certainty. “In 2020, internal politics within the NDA reduced JD(U)’s numbers, but not Nitish’s stature. LJP-R chief Chirag Paswan is part of the NDA this time, and the BJP must have learned its lesson. JD(U) is important for the stability of the government at the Centre too. Both Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar need each other. BJP has no choice now. But clarity is important,” he stresses.

Others in the group nod in agreement. “The JD(U)’s tally will rise this time,” says another villager. “BJP may find it tough to reach the magic number on its own due to the lack of a strong state leader. Politics changes after elections, but Nitish Kumar remains the one everyone wants to align with because of his credibility. This time, the NDA should do better together.”

Just a couple of kilometres away, however, the tone shifts. In Mahtawar village, members of the Paswan community — traditionally a strong political voice — sound less enthused.

“For the poor, not much has been done over the last 20 years,” says Jeevika worker Ravita Devi, who has benefited from the state’s ₹1,100 monthly pension and a ₹10,000 grant under the CM Rozgar Yojana, which she used to buy a sewing machine. “Something is being done now under pressure. There is talk about women’s empowerment, but not much about youth. Land compensation goes to big people. Everyone wants education and jobs for their children. We will vote for whoever talks about us, whether it is the Mahagathbandhan or the Jan Suraaj Party. Change is good.”

As a few other women join her from nearby houses, the discussion quickly expands beyond government schemes to politics itself — a reminder that rural Bihar’s electorate has become more aware and discerning.

‘Sab kursi ka khel hai’

The awareness among voters, across caste and class, about rights, governance, and political opportunism is palpable. They have learned to weigh poll-time promises against performance. “Villagers are not fools,” says 30-year-old Kalendea Paswan, joined by 45-year-old Love Paswan. “We may not have formal education, but we have wisdom. Youth here remain unmarried till 35-40 because they wait for jobs. It’s better to keep changing governments. At least that keeps them alert before elections. ‘Sab kursi ka khel hai. Chunaav ke baad sab apna raasta jayega, Nitish bhi apna raasta khojenge, hum log wahin rahenge’ (It’s all a game of power. After elections, everyone will go their way — Nitish will too — and we’ll stay where we are).”

In Nalanda town, Santosh Kumar (50), who works at a local college, sums up the general mood. “Nitish Kumar is still needed in Bihar for the work he has done — you can see it everywhere. But age and health spare none. He has transformed the state, something unimaginable a few decades ago. How long he continues is hard to say, but no one else can replace him right now.”

The Nitish legacy

Kalyan Bigha today stands as a model village with paved roads, concrete houses, and even a shooting range. Nalanda district as a whole reflects Nitish Kumar’s development imprint — connected by highways, dotted with new educational and sports infrastructure. The region now boasts the modern Nalanda University near the ancient ruins, the Rajgir Sports Complex, an international cricket stadium, and a proposed international airport — all projects completed or initiated under his tenure.

“Nitish Kumar may be ageing, but that should not be the reason to sideline him,” says Ranjit Kumar (45), standing near the memorial park in Kalyan Bigha. “Anyone doing so will do it at their own risk. The NDA should make it clear right away that he is their chief ministerial choice. After the elections, nobody will talk about his age or health. The day Nitish feels his time is over, he’ll step away himself, but no one can push him aside.”

As the election season intensifies, the mood in Kalyan Bigha mirrors much of Bihar — a mix of loyalty, expectation, and skepticism. Nitish Kumar’s legacy looms large over the landscape he helped reshape, but questions about succession and continuity are becoming increasingly relevant.

For now, though, in the quiet lanes of Kalyan Bigha, villagers are preparing for November 29 when, as always, they expect their most famous son to return home, not just as a visitor, but perhaps once again as Bihar’s chief minister.