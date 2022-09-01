‘Kartik hid info on HC proceedings in his bail plea’
Kartik Kumar, who assumed office as Bihar’s law minister on August 16, is accused of abducting a Patna-based developer in 2014 and the Danapur court had issued an arrest warrant against him.
The Danapur court, which rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Kartik Kumar on Thursday, a day after he resigned from Bihar cabinet, has said in its order that he had hidden key information related to proceedings in the Patna High Court in the abduction case in which he is an accused, according to the public prosecutor in the case.
Kumar, who assumed office as Bihar’s law minister on August 16, is accused of abducting a Patna-based developer in 2014 and the Danapur court had issued an arrest warrant against him.
In the six-page order, additional judicial magistrate Satyanarayan Sherohi said the petitioner’s wife, Ranjana Kumari, had earlier submitted an application before the inspector general of police (Patna zone) claiming that her husband was present in a school at Mokama at the time and date of occurrence of the abduction incident.
“However, police investigation has revealed that Kartik’s mobile location was found near Hem Plaza in Patna, which is close to the site of incident,” the court said, adding that the Patna High Court had, on February 16, 2017, already rejected Kartik’s anticipatory bail petition and directed him to surrender before the lower court.
The HC had asked him to pray for regular bail, to be considered by the lower court in accordance with law, without being prejudiced by its order. “But he disobeyed HC’s order,” additional public prosecutor Mohammad Kalam Anasari said, quoting from the Danapur court’s order.
“All case developments in Patna High Court had been hidden in the petitioner’s bail petition,” he said, quoting from the order.
Kartik Kumar’s counsel Janardhan Rai they would challenge the Danapur court order in the Patna High Court.
-
UP aims at ODF++ grade for its villages by 2025
LUCKNOW Having been declared an open defecation free (ODF) state, Uttar Pradesh is now gearing up to achieve the ODF category for its villages by 2025, in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), said a Panchayati raj department spokesperson. The objective is to relegate the age-old practice of open defecation to history and script a new chapter in the evolution of UP's villages.
-
MNS banks on Hindutva aggression to ally with Shinde-BJP for BMC polls
With nativist and right-wing politics polarised within Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party sharing power, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is desperate for relevance. A tacit understanding with the MNS could be a win-win situation as chief minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis may use one Thackeray (Raj) to challenge another (Uddhav) in Sena strongholds.
-
Survey of madrasas part of efforts to ensure modern education to Muslim youths: UP minister
LUCKNOW The U.P. government's decision to order a survey of all unrecognised madrasas coincides with the sharp decline in the number of students enrolled with the state's madrasa board. Minister of state for minorities, Danish Azad Ansari, a pasmanda (backward) Muslim and the lone Muslim face of Yogi 2.0, however, defended the move to order survey of private/unaided madrasas, saying the government needs data to plan for the future.
-
GST revenue up by 23% in Punjab: Finance minister Cheema
Punjab's finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has registered a growth of 23% in GST revenue during the current fiscal as compared to the first five months of FY 2021-22. Cheema also shared the figures for the state-wise growth of GST revenues during the month of August.
-
UP govt depts yet to screen 50+ age group employees for compulsory retirement
LUCKNOW UP government's exercise to bring about an improvement in the working of various departments has apparently fallen prey to apathy yet again. None of its departments have so far screened employees/officers in the 50-year plus age group category for compulsory retirement. The state government had asked its departments to screen employees/officers for compulsory retirement by July 31, and submit a report, by August 15, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics