Lathicharge on BJP workers: NHRC seek action taken report from Bihar chief secy

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of the alleged police action on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demonstrators during a Raj Bhawan march in Bihar’s capital Patna on June 13 and asked the state’s chief secretary to submit an action taken report in the matter within four weeks. NHRC has asked the Bihar chief secretary to submit an action taken report in the matter within four weeks. (Representative Image)

NHRC received a complaint from Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who said that a peaceful protest was allegedly provoked by the Patna district administration. He said that police lathi-charged and used tear-gas shells and water cannons, causing serious injuries to the protestors, including senior leaders and female workers. He also alleged that no FIR has been lodged by the police after the incident.

The BJP has also alleged that the lathi charge had left a functionary of the party, Vijay Kumar Singh, dead and several others, including member of Parliament (MP) Janardhan Sigriwal, injured. The Patna administration, however, citing his autopsy report, has said that the functionary died of heart disease and complications related to it.

The BJP’s Raj Bhawan march was held in protest against the continuance of deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led state Cabinet despite filing of chargesheet in the railways land for job scam, the Grand Alliance (GA) government’s breach of promise on 10 lakh jobs and backtracking on its assurance to schoolteachers on their demand for government employee status.

Choudhary requested NHRC on August 5 to act against the district administration, DM and the senior superintendent of police (SSP).

“The Commission has taken cognizance of the matter and directs its Registry to forward a copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Bihar calling for Action Taken Report in the matter within four weeks, positively, failing which the Commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive steps u/s 13 of PHR Act-1993,” a statement from NHRC said.

BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee has summoned seven officials to appear before the committee on September 21 over the alleged lathi charge on BJP leaders, including member of Parliament (MP) Janardhan Sigriwal.

Sigriwal had filed a complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla on July 20 alleging a conspiracy by police to kill him.

Singh said that a letter issued by the committee on September 5 has asked the state DGP, Patna DM, SSP, ASP, SO of Patna, DSP Patna and Patna Sadar SDO to appear before the committee.

