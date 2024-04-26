 33.80% polling in Bihar till 1pm, Purnea records highest turnout among 5 Lok Sabha seats - Hindustan Times
33.80% polling in Bihar till 1pm, Purnea records highest turnout among 5 Lok Sabha seats

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Congress's Kishanganj MP Mohd Javed filed a police complaint, alleging that his opponents issued a fake statement in his name.

The voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar has seen an uptick with 33.80 per cent turnout recorded till 1pm, according to data released by the Election Commission.

Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.(ANI)
Voters stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.(ANI)

The polling started in the five Lok Sabha constituencies for Bihar – Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka – at 7am and would continue till 6pm. A total of 50 candidates are in the fray in these five Lok Sabha seats whose fate will be decided by over 93 lakh eligible voters.

Follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha election 2024

Purnea recorded the highest turnout among the five seats with 36.59 per cent polling, followed by Katihar at 35.37 per cent, Kishanganj at 34.65 per cent, Banka at 32.32 per cent and Bhagalpur at 30.29 per cent till 1 pm.

“I urge people to exercise their franchise in large numbers. People must vote for the overall growth of the country as well as Bihar,” Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

All eyes are on the Purnea seat which is witnessing a three-cornered fight after Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was denied a ticket from the INDIA bloc and decided to contest as independent. Pappu Yadav is up against Santosh Kushwaha of the JD(U) and Bima Bharti of the RJD.

Pappu Yadav had represented Purnia three times between 1991 and 2004.

He voiced concerns over alleged political harassment and conspiracies aimed towards him by the opposition parties in the region.

“I am a son who has received blessings. No matter how much people tried to put me down, tried to harass and murder me politically, including conspiracies to even harm and kill me, my car being seized, and harassment by the police prosecution. Some people even called the criminal and mafias against me, there has been so much mental torture in the past few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kishanganj MP Mohd Javed, seeking re-election on a Congress ticket, filed a police complaint alleging that his opponents issued a fake statement in his name asking voters to vote in favour of another candidate.

"It was an attempt by my opponents to mislead voters of Kishanganj. I filed a complaint against the suspects last night," he told reporters.

In phase 1, the four seats of Bihar that went to polls recorded an average voter turnout of around 48 per cent.

