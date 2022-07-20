Madrasa teacher held by NIA in E Champaran
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a madrasa teacher from Bihar’s East Champaran district late Tuesday evening for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Wednesday.
East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP), Dr Kumar Ashish said the teacher, identified as Asghar Ali (in 30s), who was attached with Jamiya Maria Nishwan Madarasa at Kedarnagar in Sikrahana subdivision, was wanted in an old terror case in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). “A joint team of NIA officials from Lucknow, Bhopal and Delhi made the arrest,” he said, without elaborating further.
Sikrahana’s subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Iftekhar Ahmad said a few others were also picked up for interrogation but let off later.
NIA also seized Ali’s laptop. The room in which Ali lived in the mosque is said to have been allocated in the name of the imam of the mosque, Maulana Nesar Ahmed.
Ali, a resident of Sishwaniya, studied in Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and later pursued his higher education Maulvi (intermediate) in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where he allegedly came in contact with an organization called Jamaat ud Mujahideen of Bangladesh, known for anti-India activities.
Ali has been working as a teacher at Jamia Maria Nishwan Madrasa for the past two years .
-
Battery manufacturing firm to probe 7 e-bike fire case in Market Yard
The company which supplies batteries to e-bikes will probe the reason behind the sudden fire which gutted seven e-bikes in a showroom near Gangadham in Market Yard area on Monday evening. According to Dhanesh Oswal, owner of Devaal Riders showroom said, the battery manufacturing firm will be sending its executive to Pune to investigate the matter.
-
Mission investment: UP ministers to hold roadshows abroad
“Between September and November, roadshows could be held in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia,” said the government. Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could visit a country to appeal for investment. As of now, a cabinet minister's team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.
-
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five arrested for setting a building on fire, killing three in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team probing the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday arrested five more people accused of setting a building afire in which three persons were burnt to death, a senior official said. The accused have been sent to jail. A rioter, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also shot dead during cross-firing, the SIT head DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh added. By July 14, 22 people had been taken into custody.
-
Aim to promote technology and innovation in education: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said along with teaching-learning, universities should fulfil their responsibility towards society. The chief minister said that inter-disciplinary research on local problems should be encouraged in universities. Emphasising the need for quality research, the chief minister said that 77.7% of the total population of Uttar Pradesh lives in rural areas. The CM said there is a need to encourage private investment in school education, and the education system should be compatible with the global ecosystem.
-
Traffic snarls in Thane city getting worse in monsoon
A popular observation by several Twitter users from Thane these days is that a person who leaves Thane at breakfast time usually reaches his office in Mumbai by lunch time. This dire situation is all due to the traffic snarls in Thane city, which has increased the travel time between Thane to Mumbai from one-and-a-half hours to up to three hours.
