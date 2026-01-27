Maoist ambush foiled in Bihar forests; CRPF, police recover IEDs, firearms

The Aurangabad police and the 47th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday evening thwarted a Maoist ploy to ambush security forces in the Madanpur forest area of Aurangabad district in southern Bihar. Security forces during an anti-Maoist combing operation. (HT File)

During the operation, the forces recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 29 detonators, a 9-volt battery, 25 metres of Codex wire and 76 cartridges from the spot, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about Maoist movement, a joint team of police and CRPF, led by assistant commandant Dhananjay Kumar and sub-inspector Chandan Kumar, launched a search operation near Gobardih Hill in forest areas under the Madanpur police station limits.

The team detected and recovered two powerful IEDs, one of which was fitted with a pressure mechanism and planted in a ready-to-detonate position to target security personnel. Other materials linked to a planned blast and attack on the forces were also seized.

“CRPF bomb disposal experts safely destroyed the IEDs at the site,” superintendent of police (SP) Ambrish Rahul said.

A case has been registered against the Maoists at Madanpur police station, and joint anti-Maoist operations are continuing to eliminate all cadres active in the region bordering the Jharkhand forests.

“The Maoists are on the backfoot and have been steadily losing both cadres and strategic support in the area,” the SP added.