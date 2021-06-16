MeT issues lightning warning for next two days in Bihar

Large-scale lightning activities are likely across the state over the next two days, warned Patna Meteorological Centre through a special bulletin on Wednesday.

MeT officials said very heavy rain lashed western parts of the state while northern and southeast parts received heavy rain in the past 24 hours. As per the daily bulletin, Ramnagar, Triveni and Valmikinagar recorded 170mm rain each, Chanpatia 140mm, Triveniganj, Barauli, Chatia 120mm each, Bagha, Jalapur and Nirmali 100 mm each.

Meteorological scientist Anand Shankar said, “Active monsoon associated with cumulonimbus clouds is favourable for lightning strikes. The current numerical model indicates a high probability of intense lightning till June 18.”

“All open fields, rivers, waterlogged areas, litchi and mango orchards are vulnerable to lightning strikes. In such circumstances, both the direct and indirect strikes of lightning can prove fatal and cause loss of lives and property,” Shankar cautioned.

Vivek Sinha, director at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “The geographical location of Bihar and Jharkhand is prone to lightning and thunderstorm activities, which claim around 150 to 400 lives in Bihar annually. Last year, over 459 lightning deaths were registered in the state.”

Deliberating weather forecast, meteorologist Uday Shankar Sinha said, “Widespread rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely in the state for next three to four days. The state has recorded 242% surplus rain this week. Rain intensity may reduce after June 29.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar disaster management department denied any lightning death on Wednesday. “No death has been reported in the state till 4pm. Fifteen deaths were reported on Tuesday due to lightning while more than 25 people have died due to lightning this month so far,” said a duty officer at (disaster) emergency control centre.