Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in Bihar district; two arrested

A 16-year-old was allegedly gang-raped at a village located in Bihar’s Gaya district. The incident took place on Sunday night when the minor girl had gone to attend a wedding. (Representative file image)

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the minor girl registered a case with the police, officials said.

Manoj Ram, sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Imamganj, said the minor girl was on her way to the marriage venue when two men from the village abducted and took her to an abandoned place where both allegedly gang-raped her.

The girl narrated her ordeal to the parents who then informed the village head. Police officials said the family members of the accused had tried to hush-up the matter. A village panchayat was called on Monday but the matter could not be settled, officials said.

Meanwhile, the condition of the minor girl started to deteriorate on Tuesday and she was admitted to the local government hospital.

A case under sections 4 and 6 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act was registered against the accused.

Both the accused were arrested and they will be sent to jail on Wednesday, police said.