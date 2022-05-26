Misa Bharti, ex-MLA Faiyaz as RJD nominees for RS polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad have been finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10.
Top party leaders said Prasad has already approved the two names, but there was no formal announcement of the two candidates till Thursday evening.
When contacted , state president of RJD, Jagdanand Singh, said the two names were under consideration.
Another senior RJD leader, considered close to Prasad, said Ahmed and Bharti have been finalised as party nominees. “ It is all final,” he said, wishing not to be named.
Bharti was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016.
Ahmed, a two-time MLA, had lost the 2020 assembly polls from Bisfi in Madhubani. He runs several educational institutions.
The RJD expects to win two out of the five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar falling vacant while the BJP-JD(U) combine will likely win three seats as per the numerical strength of MLAs of the respective parties, which will pave the way for the candidates to get elected unopposed.
JD(U) and BJP have not announced their candidates yet.
The last date of nomination for the biennial polls is May 31 and last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 3.
-
National Games ‘scam’: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, other locations in Jharkhand
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of Jharkhand's former sports minister and Bandhu Tirkey, in the case of alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games held here in 2011, officials said. Tirkey is currently one of the four working presidents of Jharkhand Congress.
-
U.P. Budget 2022-23: 4.5 lakh youths got govt jobs in last five years, says FM
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said employment was provided to 1.81 crore youths in private sector through private investment in the state while 4.5 lakh youths were provided government jobs in the last five years. “The unemployment rate in the state was 18 percent in June 2016. It came down to 2.9 percent in April 2022,” Khanna said.
-
Two crore students to be enrolled in U.P. primary, upper primary schools: Finance minister
The state government has set a target of enrolling two crore students in primary and upper primary Basic Shiksha Parishad schools in 2022-23 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”. Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 on Thursday, finance minister Suresh Khanna said a provision of ₹18,670.72 crore had been proposed for “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”. Khanna proposed ₹3,548.93 crore for mid-day meal scheme.
-
Former minister Mukul Wasnik likely to be Congress’ RS nominee
Mumbai While a member of G-23, Kapil Sibal, which is a group of senior leaders seeking a far-reaching transformation in the Congress after its successive electoral debacles, took help of the Samajwadi Party for a nomination to the upper house of the Parliament, Mukul Wasnik, another member of this ginger group, may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. At present, the seat is represented by former finance minister P Chidambaram.
-
U.P. Budget 2022-23: ₹1,000 cr for uninterrupted power to villages during night
In its 2022-23 budget, the state government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to enable the UP Power Corporation to buy additional electricity to ensure that villages have access to uninterrupted supply from 7pm to 6am during the summer even as it also allocated funds for the implementation of a new power reform scheme as announced by the Centre last year.
