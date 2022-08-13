ML decides not join new Nitish cabinet
PATNA: The CPI(ML), which has 12 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, on Saturday formally decided not to join the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance but will whole-heartedly support the government, said party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya after a meeting of party leaders in Patna.
Terming the ouster of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Bihar as a “positive development for the whole country,” the CPI(ML) leader said, “The formation of a non-BJP government in Bihar is in the direction of liberating the country from BJP conspiracy and disaster and creates new hope for the forces fighting against the attack on the Constitution and democracy.
“Our party will play an important role in creating a meaningful dialogue between civil society and the government,” he said.
The CPI (ML) also demanded a wholesome change in the field of education. “Through the governor, the BJP has made universities a haven for loot and smuggling. While limiting the role of the Chancellor, the new government should make a complete action plan for reforms and changes in the education system. There is a need to intensify the campaign to make Patna University a central university,” Bhattacharya said.
The CPI(ML) general secretary also demanded that the promise of 19 lakh jobs should be fulfilled and action should be taken against the liquor mafia.
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
