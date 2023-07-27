RJD, JD-U MPs decide to skip dinner hosted by Bihar Guv in Delhi

The members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling alliance in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan, have decided to skip the dinner being hosted for all MPs from the state by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in New Delhi on Thursday evening. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. (HT)

“There is no point going to dinner in the wake of the prevailing situation when the government is not ready to even speak on the horror in Manipur. It will be difficult for us,” said Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, who is from the RJD.

JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh said, “We can understand the Governor meeting legislators from the state, but why should he meet the MPs. We don’t even have time and we don’t feel the need.”

JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said it was decided at the meeting at the residence of MP Alok Kumar Suman’s residence in New Delhi that all MPs were required to be present in the Parliament from July 27 to August 11 and none would attend the dinner hosted by the Bihar Governor. “When it is the party’s decision, no MP from the JD-U would attend it,” he said.

Former Bihar BJP president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said it was unfortunate that JD-U and RJD were unable to see beyond politics. “This is nothing but a reflection of dirty politics. Nitish Kumar is perhaps the only CM not to call any meeting of all the state MPs, and the when the Governor takes the initiative, he puts an obstacle. It is a good initiative for interaction and discuss Bihar issues, but some RJD and JD-U are unable to appreciate good things,” he said.

Governor Arlekar had invited all MPs from Bihar for the dinner at a Delhi hotel. “Since taking over as Governor in February, I have not been able to meet you all personally. I have organised a meeting to discuss issues of public interest with you all at Hotel Ashoka in New Delhi on July 27, as the Parliament session is on. It will be followed by dinner,” says the invite from the Governor sent to Bihar MPs.

